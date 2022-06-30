PEABODY — Brooksby Village in Peabody will continue to host its own polling location thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday.
Brooksby Village is a senior living community that's home to more than 1,800 Peabody residents. As its own sub-precinct, residents do not have to leave the property to cast their ballots in elections.
This is an important safety and convenience measure for these residents, said state Rep. Tom Walsh, who co-sponsored the bill with state Rep. Sally Kerans and state Sen. Joan Lovely.
“Route 114 is currently undergoing a state road safety audit and allowing residents to remain in their community to vote alleviates the hassle of traveling on Route 114, which is oftentimes busy during voting hours,” Walsh said in a statement Monday.
Brooksby Village was originally made a sub-precinct in 2005, and was last reauthorized as one in February 2012.
Since the Census demands that municipalities reconfigure their voting precincts every 10 years, the new bill was needed to maintain Brooksby Village’s sub-precinct status.
“Voting is fundamental to our democratic process and it’s imperative that residents have access to this constitutional right,” Lovely said in the statement.
“I’m proud to work alongside Representative Tom Walsh to make Brooksby Village a polling location for our seniors so they can easily access the polls and vote close to home,” she said.
