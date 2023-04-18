BEVERLY — Bruce-O-Rama took over The Cabot this weekend with two shows. Hosted by Bruce Campbell, actor best known as Ash Williams in the Evil Dead horror franchise, “Last Fan Standing,” the game show tested fans’ knowledge about the things that really matter: Fantasy, Horror, Sci-Fi, Superheroes, Gaming. Fans answering the most questions correctly in the fastest amount of time got up on stage with Bruce for the Final Face-Off, and one player was crowned Last Fan Standing.

