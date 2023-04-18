BEVERLY — Bruce-O-Rama took over The Cabot this weekend with two shows. Hosted by Bruce Campbell, actor best known as Ash Williams in the Evil Dead horror franchise, “Last Fan Standing,” the game show tested fans’ knowledge about the things that really matter: Fantasy, Horror, Sci-Fi, Superheroes, Gaming. Fans answering the most questions correctly in the fastest amount of time got up on stage with Bruce for the Final Face-Off, and one player was crowned Last Fan Standing.
Bruce-O-Rama reigns at Cabot
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Salem News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Week's Circulars
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE