DANVERS — Crews attacked a difficult brush fire that broke out behind Danvers High School early Tuesday evening, Danvers firefighters said.
The fire started in a wooded area behind the school that was tough to attack due to its location, requiring firefighters to enter the woods from the back of the school and Wenham Street near Agway, the Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page.
They used about a mile of hose to bring water to the flames, firefighters said. With night settling in and some burning trees beginning to fall and make the area more dangerous for first responders, crews left the scene at 9 p.m.
The blaze was mostly out at that point and remaining hot spots did not pose a threat of spreading the fire, firefighters said.
Crews returned to the area Wednesday morning to check for remaining hot spots.
All of Massachusetts was under a Red Flag warning for outdoor fires due to dry conditions and high winds Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
It was not immediately clear how the Danvers fire started.
Companies from Salem, Middleton and the Massachusetts Fire Control Patrol assisted at the scene, and an Atlantic Ambulance was on standby during the incident, firefighters said.
Hamilton, Peabody and Topsfield crews provided station coverage while Danvers firefighters fought the flames.
Rehab Five was on scene to provide hydration and food for crews.
“We were the first department to have freshly baked pizza from their new pizza oven… and we approve!” Danvers firefighters wrote on Facebook. “The services provided by Rehab Five are invaluable to the fire service.”
