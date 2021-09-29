SALEM — A volunteer-run reading program is making a triumphant return for its fifth year, but it needs readers to get there.
The Book Buddies program, inspired by a previous in-district program going back to the 1990s, connects volunteers with children in Salem Public Schools to read and discuss books together over the course of the school year.
The program was scaled back to just a single school in 2020 due to complexities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year will return to its prior mission of putting books in the hands of every district third-grader, according to Cindy Theriault, who manages the program with Ward 3 City Councilor Patti Morsillo and community parent Wendy Blake.
Morsillo “thought we could do the third-graders, pick the third-grade class because of MCAS,” Theriault said. “They’ll be doing the MCAS, and we thought it would be a good idea to get books into their hands.”
The program connects a Salem third-grader with a volunteer who then comes up with three books for them and the child to read. Books are given to the program by the volunteers and then delivered to the schools to be given to the children. There’s also a letter-writing component to volunteering, as the volunteer and student will write back and forth throughout the program, according to Theriault.
“We send each book buddy an email with their student’s name, their reading level, and what their interest is. The book buddy writes them a letter, nothing personal — either tell them about the book they picked and why they picked it, or they might tell them about themselves, ‘I have a cat,’ ‘we like to do this during the summer.’”
Over time, “the kids write back to their book buddies, and the book buddies give them a second book,” Theriault said. “Then with the third and last book, we ask the book buddies to send along a journal or something they can write with so they can read over the summer.”
Book drops will happen in mid-November, early February, and early May, according to a post in the program’s Facebook group.
Teachers can help buddies come up with book ideas, as can staff in bookstores, according to Theriault.
“Wicked Good Books downtown or Barnes & Noble up at the mall, they’re very good about guiding you if you have questions,” Theriault said.
For more on Book Buddies, join the Facebook group at bit.ly/SalemBookBuddies or email Theriault at pcterry@comcast.net.
