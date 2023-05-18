SALEM — There’s little time to celebrate for Salem’s next mayor.
With a swearing-in ceremony still to be scheduled, Mayor-elect Dominick Pangallo was just beginning a days-long transition process with acting Mayor Robert “Bob” McCarthy on Wednesday, a day after the election, when he paused to discuss the transition with The Salem News.
“Typically with a November election, you have a few months before the swearing in,” Pangallo said. “It’s a fairly abbreviated process (now), but I also feel very comfortable walking into City Hall and working with colleagues there in those departments. I have familiarity with them and the work underway, so that short time frame isn’t a detriment to our ability to keep things moving forward.”
And there is a need to get to work immediately for the incoming mayor as he takes the reins of the city’s new budget — a routine process for a mayor, except that it’s someone else’s budget plan — McCarthy’s — and he will be returning to his full City Council role and be in a position to question the budget he built for Salem’s 52nd mayor.
“The most pressing thing we’ll need to address is the city budget for Fiscal Year 2024,” Pangallo said. “That’s going to be filed in the coming week, and our administration (Pangallo’s) will be responsible for presenting it to the City Council and implementing it July 1.”
The budget is one of the mayor’s most important responsibilities, Pangallo said, and the fact that McCarthy will be present and able to respond to questions from his colleagues on it — perhaps in greater detail than Pangallo can — is a benefit.
“So it’s an asset that we have the acting mayor’s input in it and also his role as a councilor,” he added. “It’s a unique situation.”
Pangallo won Tuesday night’s election by 442 votes over Neil Harrington, ultimately claiming 52% of the vote to become Salem’s 52nd mayor. Voter turnout for the special election was 28%.
Harrington, who was Salem’s 48th mayor, returned Wednesday to his role as town manager of Salisbury.
Speaking Tuesday night at his campaign’s post-election party, Harrington said he had no hesitancy calling Pangallo to congratulate him on the win.
“I know he worked really hard,” Harrington said. “I’m very disappointed, but at the same time very grateful for the outpouring of support I got from so many people across the city. This is a night of gratitude in many, many ways.”
Both campaigns said their strength came in their teams, most notably their volunteers. While Pangallo spoke of a grassroots effort that led to Tuesday’s win, Harrington credited nearly his entire campaign to those who supported him.
“We worked really hard, because I was working in Salisbury all day at my regular job,” Harrington said. “I had to rely on the people here in Salem to work on my behalf until I could get home and campaign myself.”
Harrington lost by 4.8%, a sizable margin but much closer than in 2021, when then-Mayor Kim Driscoll beat Steve Dibble by 18%, or the 31% margin Driscoll won by in 2017 over Paul Prevey. In 2013, she won reelection by a 64% margin over Cedric Ashley.
Another election season also approaches quickly, with the entire City Council up for re-election alongside three School Committee seats. To that end, Harrington confirmed Tuesday night that he didn’t plan to make another run for office.
On Wednesday morning, however, someone else was ready to announce for a council bid: Kyle Davis, a 27-year-old committing to “a progressive platform that advocates for economic equality, social justice, and comprehensive climate action.” He ran for state Senate in 2022, getting 25% of the vote against incumbent Sen. Joan Lovely, who went on to beat Damian Anketell in the general election.
“Salem is an amazing, diverse community that has the potential to be a leader in our move toward an equitable society,” Davis said. “We need affordable housing for residents at every income level, strong protections for workers and their right to organize, and a bold climate agenda. I am looking forward to listening to every community member to create a more equal and thriving Salem together.”
