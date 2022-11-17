Peabody’s building commissioner is on paid leave following a sudden departure from City Hall late last month.
Albert Talarico has served as building commissioner since 2015. Prior to his appointment, he was a chief building inspector in Revere.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt confirmed Talarico’s leave but declined to comment further, saying he was unable to speak about personnel matters.
Bettencourt said his office is finalizing an interim plan for covering Talarico’s duties while he is on leave. This plan will be submitted to city councilors, he said.
In the staff section of the building inspector page on the city’s website, the phrase “TBD” has replaced Talarico’s name beside the contact spot for building commissioner.
City Councilor at-Large Anne Manning Martin said city councilors weren’t informed if Talarico was on leave or left his position, or if the city would continue to pay Talarico or instead pay another person to oversee his duties in the interim.
“I understand it could be a personnel matter, but I think the residents, the taxpayers, deserve to know at what cost this is incurring,” Manning-Martin said.
“Taking such quick and decisive action, and without explanation to the taxpayers, is usually not a good thing,” she continued.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.