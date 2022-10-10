SALEM — Deep within Salem High School sits a classroom containing a single-family home. It smells like a woodshop, though all the classwork done within it has been electrical as of late.
Mario Souza, the director of career and technical education at Salem High, walked into the “structure” through an open doorway in the front.
“They can break it up into different rooms,” said Souza, surrounded by newly wired electrical outlets, light fixtures, and different kinds of switches. “Today, this could be a kitchen and bathroom. Tomorrow, it could be a bedroom and laundry room. It gives the kids an ability to understand, what are the different (building) codes in those rooms?
“It helps them gauge, ‘If this is a bedroom, I need this many outlets at this height and location’,” he continued, moving from one empty “room” to the next. “It helps them to, A, see the work, and then B, they can board it up with drywall and then get that training.”
“This was all installed over the last holiday break last year,” added Glenn Burns, principal at Salem High, as he too walked into the structure. “One of the great things about CTE (career technical education) is it’s really a great community. It isn’t just one school — they all come together and work off of best practices and what’s working. and that’s one of the things we’re trying to do, take best practices from schools and bring them to what we’re doing.”
Building the village in-house
State leaders announced on Sept. 28 that Salem High will receive just over $1 million to boost its culinary arts and medical assistant programs. The money will be put into instructional labs to double student enrollment in those programs.
The announcement, part of a $24 million Skills Capital Grants award, is just a snapshot in time for a career technical education drive that has been building in Salem for several years. This has evolved through multiple superintendents’ efforts to redesign the high school experience, starting several years ago under Margarita Ruiz and now with Steve Zrike.
“For me, CTE is a big part of our redesign, because our redesign is for creating opportunities for kids to have credentials or college credits before they leave Salem High,” Burns said. “We want every kid to be able to make informed choices for their future, and this provides us the opportunity to do so.
“It isn’t just about college,” added Burns. “It’s about college and career choices.”
Salem High has seen a gradual upward swing in student enrollment, in part as demand for CTE increases, according to Burns. That’s expected to continue in the years ahead as plans to build an offshore wind turbine marshalling yard off Derby Street and Fort Avenue creates a new demand for workers.
“We’re leveraging our construction and sustainability pathway to really focus on these trainers that are going to be renewable energy,” Sousa said. “We’re preparing our kids to be able to step right off when it’s Jan. 1, 2025, for windmill construction.”
But that demand won’t exist yet for several years. With a redesign effort bringing Salem High more in-line with modern job market realities, current efforts put the dollars and demand on medical and culinary programs, according to Sousa. That’s why the grant feeds those two pathways specifically.
“The Workforce Development Board comes out with industry needs based on research of the area,” he said, “and it has to show industry demand in order for these grants to go through.”
So with a hospital, tourism and dining community in its backyard, the CTE demand at Salem High focuses on delivering medical care and preparing food, according to Sousa. Salem High has also gathered a local group of business and industry leaders to outline what they’re looking for from new hires, and what programs at the school can focus on to best prepare students for the real world.
“We have the Hawthorne, which is a crucial partner (for culinary work),” he said. “For medical assistants, we have the hospital as well as a couple local, small doctors’ offices who partnered with us in an advisory role.”
High level of interest
The data crossing his desk shows demand comes from students more than anywhere else, according to Zrike. He discussed the situation while commenting on a group of Salem girls responsible for menstrual care products becoming freely available to students in each school building.
“With both of these stories, we’re trying to be responsive to what kids are telling us they want,” Zrike said. “In the case of CTE, the demand is through the roof for our programming, and kids are telling us they want these hands-on, real-world experiences.
“That level of interest ... there’s 598 students out of 900 at Salem High who are registered for CTE,” continued Zrike. “In the budget process, we added more teachers to the CTE program because we were responding to that level of demand. It would be foolish for us to not try to continue to grow these programs and try to make them as competitive as possible.”
Many nearby districts, including Salem, are also members of the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School, which also received $1.725 million in that same $24 million award. Essex Tech’s share of the pie targets culinary arts and animal science labs.
“We have three shifts of learners who will take advantage of this grant funding,” said Heidi Riccio, superintendent and director of Essex Tech. “Our animal science program will receive additional learning space to provide animal therapy training, and our culinary arts program will receive new kitchen equipment to expand into the function aspect of the industry.”
The “three shifts of learners,” meanwhile, represent the totality of the future workforce on the North Shore driving conversations today for programs tomorrow, according to Riccio. That nearly makes education an around-the-clock operation for the technical school.
“That includes three shifts of learners — the traditional day vocational student, the after-dark student where (students) come to us at 11:30 each day and get vocational training, (and) lastly the adult learner at night,” Riccio said. “Essentially, three shifts of learning happen each day.”
