Wayne Burton, the former longtime president of North Shore Community College, has been named the interim president of Eastern Maine Community College.
A press release from the school, which has its main campus in Bangor, this week announced that Lisa Larson was leaving to join the nonprofit Education Design Lab, based in Washington, D.C., to work on community-college related projects.
Larson's last day is scheduled for Oct. 23, and Burton is due to begin his new role mid-month, according to the announcement.
It's a bit of a homecoming for Burton, who is a Bowdoin College alum and has deep ties to Maine and community colleges in the region. He will serve as interim president for the rest of the academic year, while a national search for a new president will begin shortly after the start of the spring term, the announcement stated.
“I am both grateful and humbled by the opportunity to join an organization, which under Dr. Larson’s leadership has reached the cutting edge of programs and services that continue to carry students to their fullest potential,” Burton said in a statement. “The students and the region have benefited from her leadership, which I hope to emulate during this transitional period.”
Burton served as president of North Shore Community College for 13 years before retiring in 2013, and previously worked at Salem State University and the University of New Hampshire. In 2011, he was appointed to the U.S. DOE Committee on Measures of Student Success, served as chair of the Massachusetts Community College Presidents’ Council in 2011-2012, and is the founding chair of the National Community College Consortium on Autism and Intellectual Disabilities.
Among various accolades, he received the 2013 Educator of the Year award from the Northeastern Economic Developers Association, and during his tenure, North Shore Community College was awarded the Massachusetts “Public Higher Education Leading by Example Award” for outstanding environmental and energy achievements. He also served two terms in the New Hampshire House of Representatives in the 1980s and is a Vietnam veteran.
Burton has a doctorate in higher education leadership from Vanderbilt University and a master of business administration degree from the University of New Hampshire.
Eastern Maine Community College offers more than 40 programs of study and serves more than 2,400 students at the Bangor campus and off-campus centers in East Millinocket and Dover-Foxcroft.