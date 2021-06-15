People
Deborah and Jeff Terlik of Terlik Realty Group received the Top Agent Team Award for real estate sale production in 2020 at Keller Williams Realty in Beverly.
Charlie Wear has joined Hancock Associates, a civil engineering firm, as engineering manager for their Danvers and Newburyport offices. A licensed civil professional engineer for over 25 years, he is a member of Endicott College’s Engineering Professional Advisory Committee and a corporator for the Institution for Savings. He formerly served on the Design Advisory Board for Beverly Main Streets.
Hannah Bowen, a Beverly resident and Swampscott native, has been named executive director of the North Shore Community Mediation Center. She succeeds Cynthia McClorey, who is retiring after 22 years of service and leadership to the organization. Bowen holds a master’s degree in public administration in international development from the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale in political science and near Eastern studies. She has held leadership positions in program development and administration with a number of international and local nonprofit organizations in both Washington, D.C. and Boston.
Dan Bernal has rejoined J Barrett & Company in its Cummings Center office in Beverly. The Salem resident has been a top producing agent providing concierge level service to buyers, sellers and investors throughout eastern Massachusetts since 2006. He was featured twice on the HGTV show “House Hunters.”
Anthony Donato, Katherine Cruz, David Cowell, and Matthew Magee have been promoted to associates at Hancock Associates, civil engineering firm with an office in Danvers.
Milestones
The Remodeling Company, a full-service residential remodeling rm in Beverly, has been honored with a 2021 Regional Contractor of the Year (CotY) Award. The National Association of The Remodeling Industry’s CotY Awards are the premier awards for the remodeling industry, awarded once a year in recognition of excellence in remodeling as demonstrated in 48 different categories.