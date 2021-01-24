People
Hamilton resident Devon Hunt has joined North Shore real estate firm J Barrett & Company as a sales associate. Originally from Pennsylvania, Hunt has a background in management and customer service in the hospitality industry. He is based in the agency's Cummings Center office in Beverly.
Realtor Lisa-Marie Cashman of Churchill Properties, a real estate firm with offices in Beverly and Hamilton, has been appointed to serve on the North Shore Association of Realtors Government Affairs Committee for the 2021 term. The committee identifies local housing issues and plans advocacy in support of policies that encourage housing opportunities, economic development, and private property rights while protecting the quality of life and fair housing.
Milestones
Worthy Girl, a women’s clothing and accessories consignment shop in downtown Beverly, has moved to 276 Cabot St. The new location, at the corner of Pond and Cabot streets, allows for more floor space, larger fitting rooms, and a lounge area. The shop has also increased its intake space, allowing for more inventory and consignors.