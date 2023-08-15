PEOPLE Karen Bernier, co-owner of Churchill Properties, was recently recognized for her outstanding achievements in North Shore real estate. Her 2022 sales volume earned her the company’s highest accolade, “International President Elite Award”. Over her more than 30-year career, Bernier has earned numerous professional designations and awards. She as participated in 34 sold transaction sides resulting in more than $40 million in property sales and placing her in the top 1% percent of all Massachusetts Realtors. Churchill has offices in Beverly, Danvers, Gloucester, Hamilton, Manchester and Newburyport.
Mandy Sheriff, a Realtor at J Barrett & Company, was ranked No. 1 Real Estate Agent in Manchester-by-the-Sea for 2022, earlier this year. Sheriff, who lives in the Magnolia section of Gloucester, works in the firm’s Manchester office and has been a top producer for more than a decade, helping clients buy and sell properties totaling more than $19 million last year. J Barrett has offices in Beverly, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester, Marblehead and Prides Crossing.
MILESTONES
Salem Five Bank recently opened its newest branch at 140 Rantoul St. in Beverly to improve access to financial services in the city of Beverly. The branch also opens at 7:30 a.m. weekdays to better serve commuters using the MBTA station one block away. “This new location reinforces Salem Five’s commitment to the North Shore and, in particular, the people and businesses in downtown Beverly,” says Joseph F. Riley, executive vice president of Retail Banking at Salem Five. The branch is managed by Brad Hunt, a vice president in Salem Five’s Retail Division. In addition to traditional branch services, the location has a coin counting machine and a 24-hour ATM. Salem Five is a mutual bank founded in 1855 and has separate divisions providing Mortgages, Insurance and Wealth Management and Trust services to its customers.