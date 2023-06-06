PEOPLE
Matiely “Mattie” Lugo-Gomez recently joined J Barrett & Company as a sales associate at the firm’s Ipswich office. Lugo-Gomez, who lives in Topsfield, says she began her real estate career after experiencing the process first-hand and actually worked with an agent from J Barrett to buy her first home in 2018. She has a master’s degree in business administration and earned her real estate license in 2020.
Ivan Colon recently joined J Barrett & Company as a Realtor at the Cummings Center office. Colon, who is bi-lingual in Spanish, has a business background and also previously worked as a senior public health inspector for the city of Waltham. He and his wife and their 14-month-old son and bassett hound live in West Peabody.
MILESTONES
Benchmark Senior Living at Putnam Farm in Danvers was recently named one of the best assisted living and memory care communities in the country by the U.S. News and World Report for the second year in a row. Benchmark at Putnam Farm received a “Best” status in the second annual Best Senior Living ratings last month for its overall value, management and staff, resident enrichment, dining and food, safety, transportation, maintenance, housekeeping and location, the company said in a statement. The senior living community specializes in mind and memory care. It underwent a comprehensive resident and family member survey for its U.S. News and World Report assessment, according to the statement. Benchmark saw 40 of its communities in the Northeast receive U.S. News awards this spring.
Eastern Bodywork Therapy celebrated its one-year anniversary in business on June 1 since opening its doors on South Main Street in Middleton. Owner Mina McCarthy says she’s been providing Japanese shiatsu, tui na therapy and reflexology since 2012. “I love what I do because I’m helping people relieve their physical pains,” she said.
GIVING