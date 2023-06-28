MILESTONES
Campbell Funeral Home, of Beverly and Gloucester, announced earlier this month that it acquired the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home at 6 High St. in Ipswich. The new funeral home will be called the Campbell-Porter Funeral Home. Glenn Campbell, funeral director and owner of the Campbell Funeral Home, said it was a privilege to have the opportunity to serve residents of Ipswich and its neighboring towns. He and his daughter, Lauren Campbell Mulligan, are fourth- and fifth-generation funeral service providers. He also said he and his team are excited to work alongside Robert Porter, a highly regarded funeral director in the industry who will remain at the Ipswich funeral home.
Last month, the Salem Chamber of Commerce celebrated the success of local businesses with the 99th Annual Celebrate Salem Awards Dinner at the Peabody Essex Museum. The evening began with opening remarks from Acting Mayor Robert McCarthy, state Sen. Joan Lovely, state Rep. Manny Cruz, and Linda Roscoe Hartigan, executive director at PEM. Nominees for the awards were nominated by Chamber members. A general vote by the community at-large decided the winners per category and a record number weighed in — more than 3,000 people voted this year. Root North Shore won the 2022 Community Service Award and Roseadela’s was awarded the Best New Business Award for 2022. The 2022 Excellence in Retail Award went to Pamplemousse. Modern Millie won the Long-Term Achievement Award. Salem State University was voted winner of the Resiliency & Sustainability Award. In the final two categories that were awarded, The Turner family of Turner’s Seafood won the Business Person of the Year Award for Large Business and Antonia Steriti of Periwinkles Food Shoppe won the Businessperson of the Year Award for Small Business. A special award, the Salem Chamber Presidents Award, was given to Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll for her achievements during her tenure as Salem’s mayor. Adria Duijvesteijn, current Chamber President and Senior Director of External Affairs and Strategic Initiatives at Salem State, congratulated the winners and nominees. The awards were created by Dorothy Arthur (Dot’s Pots), a local ceramic artist and a member of the Salem Art Association.
Residents and staff of The Herrick House, a certified assisted living community in Beverly that is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, recently celebrated the completion of a major renovation and modernization project designed to enhance the assisted living community experience for its 85 residents and their families. The extensive renovation project to the 89 Herrick St. facility, located on the upper campus of Beverly Hospital, has brought improvements to many of the common areas used by residents, including upgrades to the dining areas and library; the creation of a new media room and vibrant café for residents and their families; transformation of the pub into a modern social spot; and a refresh of the lobby entryway. In addition, cosmetic improvements, including new furnishings, carpeting and window treatments, have been made to every residential floor to brighten up the shared spaces. The project was completed in two phases to minimize disruptions to residents, who remained onsite during the construction. The Herrick House has 85 private apartments, offering residents access to individualized personal care along with 24-hour, onsite licensed nursing and medical care. It also offers respite stay options and a specialized Spectrum Memory Care Program for residents with cognitive impairment. The Herrick House, one of the first certified assisted living communities in Massachusetts, prepares to mark its 30th anniversary in 2024.