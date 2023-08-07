PEOPLE Katie Lovett, of Beverly, recently joined the North Shore Chamber of Commerce as its new communications manager. Lovett, who previously worked for several local media outlets as an editor and news reporter, has a masters degree in journalism from Northeastern University and a bachelor’s in English as well as a certificate in communications from St. Anselm College. She is also an adjunct instructor at Endicott College, where she teaches writing and journalism courses. Lovett oversees The Chamber’s website, email newsletter, and its business magazine, Impact, and works closely with The Chamber’s members to promote their businesses on social media and to media outlets.
The Chamber also recently named Topsfield resident Scott Muir to the new position of Director of Business Development. Muir comes to the Chamber following a lengthy career in executive leadership, having worked in financial communications, software solutions, and the elder home care industry. In his new role, Muir will provide outreach to potential corporate partners, working on the continued growth of the Chamber.
MILESTONESBaert Marine of Middleton, a 50-year Grady-White Boat dealer, recently celebrated its 50th year under the same ownership. “All of us at Baert Marine are proud and excited to celebrate this milestone in our business. It’s been quite a journey,” said Warren Kelly, founding partner with Bill Baert. Bill Baert Jr. and Kelly founded Baert Marine in 1973 in a garage on Route 1 in Danvers, representing Grady White Boats, StarCraft Boats, and Evinrude Outboards. Fifty years later, they are one of the oldest Grady-White dealerships. Baert Marine has been the recipient of several sales awards and service awards over the past 50 years including earning the Top Sales Award Worldwide for Grady White Boats worldwide in 1987, as well as an award from the National Marine Trades for being one of the best companies to work for in the marine industry.
Gold Coast Pilates Therapy recently celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting at its studio located within the Beverly Athletic Club at 7 Reservoir Road. The ribbon cutting coincided with National Pilates Day. Gold Coast founder Kristen Hardin grew up as a competitive gymnast and coach in Beverly, long planning to pursue a career in health and fitness. She worked as a personal trainer and therapy aide during college, then returned home to embark on a physical therapy degree. She was introduced to pilates by a mentor at her final clinical internship and was inspired at how the method helped patients return to active, healthy, and fulfilling lives. After passing her licensure exam, she pursued comprehensive pilates training to complement her clinical interests.
Salem Hospital recently received a 2023 “Get With The Guidelines” award from the American Heart Association, for excellence in treating stroke. The honor was given with “Gold Plus” distinction — the highest level of the award given by the organization. The hospital also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award, which aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke. Each year, program participants qualify for the awards recognitions by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, “Get With The Guidelines” participants also provide education to patients to help them manage their conditions at home.