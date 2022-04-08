GIVINGThe Eastern Bank Foundation is leading an innovative approach to economic inclusion and mobility across the region by hiring experts with cross-sector expertise as Foundation Fellows. Natalia Urtubey, who recently served as Director of Small Business in the Office of Economic Opportunity & Inclusion for the city of Boston, is the newest Eastern Bank Foundation Fellow and will focus on advancing equity in the small business ecosystem. The Foundation is investing millions of dollars into areas where it believes its philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy can have the greatest impact in addressing economic inclusion and mobility.
North Shore Bank recently contributed $10,000 to the Peabody Education Foundation Mental Wellness initiative. Bank CEO Kevin M. Tierney, Sr., along with President and COO Michael R. Wheeler, presented the check to representatives from the Peabody Education Foundation. The bank’s donation will go toward the foundation’s Mental Wellness Initiative to benefit students, teachers, and parents in Peabody.
PEOPLE
Rick Bartley has joined Nordlund Associates, Inc. in Danvers as Senior Associate. He has owned and managed manufacturing businesses with up to $60 million in annual gross sales; built, financed, managed and sold over 200,000 square feet of industrial property; and participated in the telecommunications, medical and defense manufacturing and engineering industries, and is past chair of the Economic Development Committee of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce.
Marblehead resident Jo-Mary Koopman, RN, BSN, MBA, has been named President/CEO of All Care VNA & Hospice on March 3. Koopman, who joined 31 years ago as a community health nurse, was previously Chief Operating Officer.. Koopman takes over from longtime President/CEO Shawn Potter, who has retired.
Koopman served on the Massachusetts Home Care Aide Council Executive Board of Directors from 2010-2018 where she advocated in the Statehouse for higher wages for CNAs and home care aides. She also served on the board of the Lynn Business Education Foundation, multiple committees over the years at the Massachusetts Home Care Alliance and was recently elected to its board of directors for 2021-2022, and currently serves on the Executive Board for Marblehead Dollars for Scholars as well as the Board of Directors for VNA Consortium. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing with a concentration in business from Boston College, and she completed her MBA in 1992 at Salem State University.
All Care serves 65 communities throughout the North Shore, Eastern Mass., Greater Boston and the Merrimac Valley.
Peabody resident Kevin Kolhonen has been named Health and Safety Manager at JM Electrical, Inc., one of Massachusetts’ leading commercial electrical contracting firms. A graduate of Salem State University, Kolhonen brings significant experience in employee health and safety, loss prevention, and risk management in the insurance, transportation, and energy sectors to his new role.
Dr. Jennifer Hoffman has joined Coastal Orthopedic Associates in Beverly. A board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in problems of the hand, wrist and elbow, she will begin accepting new patients in May 2022. Hoffman has spent the past several years in practice at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where in addition to her busy surgical practice, she served as a clinical instructor for the Tufts/New England Baptist Hospital Orthopedics Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship program.
MILESTONESThe owners and staff at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home held an open house on March 31 to officially snip the ribbon on their new location at 10 Chestnut St. in Peabody, next to City Hall, with city officials and the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce. The funeral home opened for business in January. It is the family’s second location, representing an expansion from East Boston to the North Shore.