PEOPLE
North Shore Community College recently named Dr. Walter Stone as its new Dean of Postsecondary Transition Programs. Prior to this position, Stone was NSCC’s assistant dean of the STEM and Education division. In his new role, Stone will support the efforts of NSCC to advance the building of Early College, dual enrollment, Gateway to College, and TRIO Programs (Upward Bound, Talent Search, Economic Opportunity Center) and strengthen college readiness programming with high school districts and community-based organizations. In addition, he will collaborate with other NSCC components to develop strategies that will improve access and transition to college, college readiness, and success in higher education and careers. Stone earned a B.A. from Boston College, an M.S. from the University of New Hampshire, and an Ed.D. from Boston University. He has been with NSCC since 2004, when he began serving the college on the math faculty and as math department chair. He lives in Beverly and serves as the vice president and treasurer of the REAL Program in Lynn.
Hancock Associates, a leading provider of land surveying, civil engineering and wetland science services, recently announced that Devon Morse, a wetland scientist/project manager at the firm, has received her Professional Wetland Scientist certification. Morse, who lives in Quincy, joined the firm in 2020 and is responsible for coastal and inland wetland delineations, establishment or restoration of habitats, environmental local, state and federal permitting and project management within the Wetland Science department. She is based out of Hancock’s Danvers office at 185 Centre St. and their Boston office of H.W. Moore at 121 East Berkeley St., as well as projects along the coast to the South Shore. Morse is also an ACOE Professional Wetland Delineator, Wildlife Emergency Services Certified, Wildlife Search and Rescue Certified and a member of the Society of Wetland Science, The Wildlife Society and the PADI Dive Community.
MILESTONES
Groom Construction, a general contracting firm based in Salem, has begun the reconstruction of the historic First Baptist Church of Wakefield, which was destroyed in a 7-alarm fire sparked by a lightning strike in 2018. The church worked with LDa Architecture & Interiors to create a design for the new building and broke ground in April with completion expected by Easter 2024. The new church is being built on land where the old church once stood and will be built to meet the needs of people today. There will be open and airy space in the Fellowship Hall and the sanctuary, the two largest rooms in the building. All of the spaces are designed for multi-purpose use for Sunday worship activities, and for weekday and evening meeting spaces for concerts, classes, clubs, conferences, activities, and general community events. There will be a large hospitality kitchen lounge for serving refreshments at services, activities, and events with dedicated and communal spaces for infants, toddlers, children, and teens. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to build such a meaningful project and realize the deep significance of this building to the parish and community. Our team has enjoyed working with everyone at First Baptist Church and we’re excited to be working once again with the talented architectural team at LDa Architecture & Interiors,” said Mike Allan, Project Manager for Groom Construction.
Wayne Alarm Systems, Inc., a family-owned and run life safety and security provider in Lynn with UL/FM central station monitoring, recently announced that it has acquired Red Alert Alarm Systems of Topsfield. The purchase further increases Wayne Alarm’s share in the greater Boston area as the company continues to grow and expand. Red Alert Alarm Systems was founded by David Martin and has focused on premier security services for more than 45 years. The company serves more than 700 customers in the Boston area. Wayne Alarm has provided Red Alert Alarm Systems with monitoring services since the company began. Red Alert will continue to do business under the Wayne Alarm Systems name. Martin will assist with the transition of the company, as well as working as a part-time sales consultant.