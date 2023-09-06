MILESTONESThe board of directors of Axcelis Technologies Inc. in Beverly named James Coogan to succeed retiring Kevin Brewer as executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Coogan is scheduled to join the company next month. At that time, Brewer will assume the title of executive vice president of finance and operations. He will also continue to manage the company’s manufacturing operations and will support the transition finance function to Coogan, according to a company new release.
Brewer, a 24-year Axcelis employee, plans to retire at the end of the year and remain as a senior advisor through 2024.
Beverly-based Axcelis is a supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company employed 1,388 workers in late 2022, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Coogan lists more than 20 years of finance, accounting, and investor relations experience across multiple industries. He joins Axcelis after serving as senior vice president and CFO of Kaman Corp., a Connecticut-based developer of aeronautics and defense products.
True North Ale Co. in Ipswich has collaborated with the Topsfield Fair, home of the Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off, to create a Topsfield Fair Giant Pumpkin Ale.
The beer is brewed with specialty malts for a rich, malt-forward sweetness, then dosed with pumpkin and spiced with cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, ginger, and clove. Sweet, savory, and aromatic with notes of pumpkin pie and warm baking spice.
“We partnered with Topsfield Fair in 2022 as the exclusive craft beer provider to the fair’s inaugural Beer Garden,” said Gary Rogers, founder and chief of business operations at True North Ales. “A pumpkin beer is the perfect brew for the Topsfield Fair, as the fair is world renowned for its Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off, with three world records and the world’s first 1-ton pumpkin back in 2012.”
The artwork on the Topsfield Fair Giant Pumpkin Ale can label was created by Marblehead artist Amy Hourihan. Packaged in kegs and cans, it will be available at the fair’s Beer Garden, at the True North Ales Taproom, and in select stores in Essex County.
Salem-based Sperling Interactive, a leading web design and marketing agency, recently announced its merger with Single Source Marketing, a full-service marketing agency based in Danvers.
The merger combines the expertise and resources from two best-in-class marketing companies into one agency to provide a wider range of marketing services to their clients locally, regionally and nationally.
“Sperling Interactive has always been deep with talent in website and app development, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, social media and photography/videography,” President Mike Sperling said.
“The Single Source team brings expertise in brand development, strategic planning, business consulting, design, public relations, media planning and strong execution.”
Rick Alpern, president and co-founder of Single Source Marketing said: “This merger allows us to expand our offerings and better serve our clients. In the short time that we’ve been together as one unit, our clients have already seen the benefits.”
The two companies are operating out of their offices at 10 Derby Square in Salem, under the Sperling Interactive name.
GIVINGMore than 500 people packed Encore Boston Harbor earlier this summer to help Northeast Arc celebrate An Evening of Changing Lives, and the Arc reports that the gala raised $600,000 with support from donors and guests.
The money will be used to support programs that help people with disabilities or autism live as full members of their communities. Northeast Arc also honored RoAnn Costin, founder and president of Wilderness Point Investments, with the Changing Lives Award in recognition of Costin’s longtime support of the agency and her commitment to creating inclusive opportunities for people with disabilities.
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll presented Costin with the award. Jo Ann Simons, president and CEO of Northeast Arc, said she was proud to call Costin her friend for many years — dating back to childhood — adding that Costin is among the many community partners who make the Arc’s work possible.
During the gala, incoming Chair of the Board of Directors, Heidi Ellard, announced that Jenny Holaday, president of Encore Boston Harbor, was elected to the Board of Directors, while Jackson Skane, an autism advocate and student as Essex Tech, was selected to represent youth voices to the board. Another highlight of the evening was an inclusive fashion show, during which individuals and families supported by Northeast Arc walked the runway with local celebrities.