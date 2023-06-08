BOSTON — Business confidence among Massachusetts companies has slumped to a three-year low amid the lingering impacts of inflation, high interest rates and concerns about a possible economic slowdown.
The latest Business Confidence Index, which is compiled by the pro-business group Associated Industries of Massachusetts, shows overall enthusiasm among employers declined by 0.5% points to 49.6 in May, dropping below the 50 mark that separates optimistic from pessimistic outlooks for the first time since December 2020.
The report, which draws upon surveys of about 140 businesses, points out that while the state’s business confidence index is about 5.1 points lower than a year ago.
Massachusetts’ economy was essentially flat in the first quarter, growing at a 0.1% annual rate versus 1.1% for the nation, which the report’s authors say likely contributed to the pessimistic outlook among the state’s employers.
“Businesses have been stung by both stubbornly high inflation and persistently high interest rates, which have dampened demand and raised costs,” said Michael A. Tyler, chief investment officer at Eastern Bank Wealth Management and vice chairman of AIM’s Board of Economic Advisors. “It’s unfortunately not surprising that the future index indicates that business leaders expect these conditions to worsen further.”
The business group said Massachusetts employers are confident about the prospects of their own companies this year and that will translate into an improving labor market. Employers’ confidence in their companies fell 1.4 points to 51.8, or nearly 7% lower than it was a year ago.
The report’s authors noted that the survey was conducted before President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struck a deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling amid fears the government could default on its debts, sending the economy into a tailspin. Biden signed the compromise bill over the weekend, averting a default.
On the North Shore, the situation was slightly more optimistic with the business confidence index for the region was gauged at 50.5 in May — slightly higher than the state, according to the business group.
John Regan, AIM’s president and CEO, said employers will likely be encouraged in coming months by the ability of Congress and the White House to reach an agreement on raising the debt ceiling.
“The president and Congress did the right thing in hammering out an agreement that will maintain the stability of the global financial system,” he said. “Employers need all the predictability they can get as the economy continues to slow down.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.