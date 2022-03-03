BOSTON — Banks, engineering firms, an outdoor equipment manufacturer, energy companies and environmentally-minded organizations this week launched a new regional business alliance they hope will encourage the New England states to work more closely to make offshore wind the dominant power source for the region.
Businesses for Offshore Wind, a subgroup of the New England for Offshore Wind coalition that has advocated for a regional approach to offshore wind policy since it launched in 2020, kicked off its work this week with a letter to the six New England governors “calling for deeper collaboration between their administrations, highlighting offshore wind as a critical shared resource to address climate change, grow the economy, and control energy costs.”
“Businesses across the region are excited about the potential for offshore wind. Citing cost declines of more than 50% in the last decade, businesses see offshore wind as a key tool to minimize the impacts of volatile price spikes of fossil fuels. It will provide the power needed to fill the looming gap between supply and demand as fossil fuel plants shut down and the region transitions to clean energy to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change,” the group said in its announcement.
In a slowly unfolding push to create new energy sources, Massachusetts has two offshore wind projects totaling about 1,600 megawatts under development and two more projects in contract negotiations.
If Vineyard Wind’s projects totaling 2,000 MW and Mayflower Wind’s projects totaling 1,200 MW become operational — as is expected by the end of this decade — offshore wind will generate roughly 25 percent of Massachusetts’ annual electricity demand, enough to power about 1.6 million homes, the Baker administration has said. Gov. Charlie Baker has also asked lawmakers to preserve his administration’s ability to contract for clean energy from various sources through a multi-state effort that’s still in the early stages of development.
“Investing in climate solutions that support social justice isn’t only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do from a business perspective,” Bob Rivers, CEO and chair of the board at Eastern Bank, said. “Resources like offshore wind can reduce air pollution in underserved communities, and provide new opportunities for economic revitalization and upward mobility in communities that have been unduly burdened by pollutants in our energy system.”
The founding members of Businesses for Offshore Wind are The Alliance for Business Leadership, Amalgamated Bank, Bemis Associates, Berkshire Bank, Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, Boston Wind Power Services Inc., Browning the Green Space, Burns & McDonnell, Cape Cod 5, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, Ceres, Connecticut Sustainable Business Council, Eastern Bank, Energy Efficiency Associates LLC, FirstLight Power Resources, Hollis Line Machine, Lautec US Inc., MassMEP, NEMO Equipment, New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility, Revision Energy, Robert E Derecktor Inc., Stantec, Sustainability Roundtable, Inc., Santander, and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin.