BEVERLY — A Beverly business owner charged with taking money from customers all over the country but failing to deliver the food carts, converted buses and other things they ordered, could be facing indictment, his lawyer told a judge Tuesday.
Lawrence “Larry” Kudlik, 62, of 2 Bartlett St., Beverly, owns several businesses with names like “Enable RV,” “Cottage Concessions,” “FarmNYard,” “Chicken Coops For Sale,” “Boston Concessions,” and “The Little Coffee Shop.”
He would advertise them on Facebook Marketplace, Pinterest and YouTube and drew customers from around the country — from retirees looking to open a coffee cart to supplement their Social Security, to a woman being treated for cancer who wanted to make extra income to cover co-pays, to a woman who wanted to use a converted school bus to live in while working as a traveling nurse during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
But in at least nine cases, Kudlik — who according to police used various spellings of his last name — failed to deliver the products.
During a status hearing Tuesday in Salem District Court, Mark Dewan, a lawyer representing Kudlik, told Judge William Martin that the case has been under review by a Superior Court prosecutor for possible indictment.
Martin agreed to continue the case until Sept. 15 for an update as to the status of that review.
