BOSTON — As the state creeps closer to deadlines on its climate targets, the Healey administration will launch two commissions aimed at easing the transition to clean energy infrastructure in Massachusetts.
Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper on Thursday will announce the establishment of two new entities: a commission to review clean energy siting and permitting, and an interagency council focused on offshore wind development, according to materials acquired by the News Service.
The state has legally committed to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and Gov. Maura Healey has pledged to achieve a 100 percent clean electricity supply by 2030, but so far, there have been growing pains in the energy transition.
Offshore wind is being eyed to play a significant role as Massachusetts tries to make good on its commitments, and major questions remain over the wind development projects picked in the state's last procurement as the next round is being mapped out.
Avangrid is seeking to terminate contracts for the 1,200-megawatt Commonwealth Wind project chosen in 2021 by utility companies working with state officials, arguing that the installation "cannot be financed and built" under those terms. The Department of Public Utilities determined that the contracts "are in the public interest" and approved them, but Avangrid wants to re-bid the project at a higher price when Massachusetts seeks more proposals for offshore winds this spring, citing increases in commodity prices, rising interest rates and supply shortages.
The other offshore wind project selected in the state's 2021 procurement round, known as SouthCoast Wind, has similarly said that economic conditions have made it much harder to finance its project than when it was selected, but project officials have stopped short of saying that their effort is no longer viable.
"Advancing the responsible development of offshore wind is a top priority of the Healey-Driscoll Administration," the administration said Thursday. "Years of substantial effort and ongoing coordination and cooperation have resulted in significant progress in Massachusetts, which is recognized as a leader for offshore wind in the United States. Continuing to advance and grow our state's offshore wind industry will require greater interagency collaboration. Formalizing and elevating these efforts through a new Interagency Offshore Wind Council will advance communication, alignment, collaboration, and joint execution."
The council will meet regularly to develop and maintain an Offshore Wind Strategic Plan, which will include a target for offshore wind development in line with the state's electric sector emission reduction target and will focus on strengthening the supply chain.
On the supply chain front, the governor has already set her eyes on an expansion of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center's Wind Technology Testing Center in Charlestown, the first facility in North America that was capable of testing the blades that power offshore wind turbines.
The new council will also work on developing a port infrastructure and an economic development strategy as well as supporting workforce development for the industry, giving specific attention to diversity, equity and inclusion and bringing energy justice communities and the fishing industry into the conversation.
Tension between the commercial fishing industry and offshore wind developers has been a constant thread as the new industry looks to establish its roots in the United States.
"We've been taking steps over the past couple of years to make sure that the commonwealth is a leader in the wind industry. However, I'm not insensitive to the fact that some of what we're doing on wind and with renewables comes to the expense of one of our oldest professions, which is the fishing industry," Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante of Gloucester said last year.
On the Healey administration's new council, representatives from the Division of Marine Fisheries will join representatives from the Department of Energy Resources, Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, Office of Coastal Zone Management, Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Public Utilities, Executive Office of Economic Development, Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and Executive Office of Education.
"Collaboration with local stakeholders is central to our effort to grow our clean energy infrastructure in Massachusetts," said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. "During my time as Mayor, the city of Salem developed strong coalitions to establish its offshore wind port. We know how to do this -- now is the time to scale up and move forward together."
In addition to the Interagency Offshore Wind Council, Tepper will announce Thursday that the administration will also launch a Commission on Clean Energy Infrastructure Siting and Permitting.