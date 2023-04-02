NEW YORK (AP) — Companies from toothpaste makers to even discounters are adding more premium items like designer body creams and services as they reach out to wealthier shoppers who are still spending freely even in the face of higher inflation and a volatile economic environment.
Think $10 toothpastes and $90 creams on supermarket shelves.
Retailers and consumer product companies felt justified in raising prices to offset higher costs from gnarled supply chains and Russia’s war in Ukraine last year. But as those financial pressures ease, some are looking for new ways to pump up sales and profits by focusing on premium items amid an overall sales slowdown.
“If you want to hedge against the economic challenges, you hedge your bets by chasing after the upper income,” said Marshal Cohen, chief industry adviser at market research firm Circana.
Many companies that normally cater to middle-income shoppers are unleashing a bevy of premium items in an attempt to grab consumers with more money to spare. But that could leave fewer options for consumers with less money to spare.
Walmart, for instance, features high-end $90 creams in its beauty aisles at select stores. Ketchup maker Heinz released a line of chef-inspired condiments called Heinz 57, including a 11.25-ounce container of infused honey with black truffle that costs roughly $7. Last year, Colgate-Palmolive made some waves by announcing its $10 three-ounce stain remover toothpaste, its first in the U.S. at this price, noting that premium products were essential to raising prices.
Critics like Rakeen Mabud, chief economist at left-leaning The Groundwork Collaborative, believe such moves will only increasingly shut out the less economically fortunate.
“As products get more expensive and companies are focused more on the wealthier segments of our population or our consumers, everyday people are increasingly underserved and increasingly unable to afford the products they need,” Mabud said.