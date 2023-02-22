BEVERLY — As longtime residents of the Tuck Point condominiums, John and Susan Rizzo could look out their window across Beverly harbor and watch as a new restaurant was being built.
On Wednesday night, the Rizzos had the reverse view. The couple was among the first customers on opening night of Mission Boathouse, the long-waited waterfront restaurant.
“It’s stunning,” Susan Rizzo said as she pointed out her condo across the way and shared a plate of hummus, tabouli and vegetables with her husband.
“First impressions are a 10-plus,” John Rizzo added.
The opening marked the culmination of a decades-long effort by the city to attract a restaurant to its under-utilized waterfront. Previous attempts fell victim to a thicket of regulations governing waterfront property, and Mission Boathouse owner Marty Bloom likened his own years-long journey to “giving birth to a hippo.”
“This is my 36th restaurant and this was the hardest by 100 miles,” he said.
Susan Rizzo said she was so excited about the restaurant that she pulled into the parking lot Wednesday afternoon to find out when it would open. When the chef told her it was opening that night, she went home and made a reservation and called all her friends.
“I’m coming next week with one set of girlfriends and the week after with another set,” she said.
An hour after the 5 p.m. opening, there were more than 100 people in the restaurant, sitting alongside a wall of windows with waterfront views on the “main deck,” or at the long bar with a red wave design, in keeping with the restaurant’s nautical theme.
“It has a nice ambience to it,” said Sydney Smith, who was sitting at the bar with her friend Constance Festo Lafond. Both are artists who work at the Porter Mill Studios on nearby Rantoul Street.
“I love it,” Lafond said. “I’m so excited. It’s going to be a great addition to the neighborhood. We can walk here.”
Bloom said only the main floor of the three-story restaurant is open for now, but the rest is soon to follow. The third floor will serve as a function room for weddings and other events, with garage-door-type windows opening to the harbor outside. The first floor will include the “Marketplace” with quick meals to go, and the “Tequila Cantina” with tacos and margaritas. There’s also an outdoor patio with fire pits.
Bloom said he was pleased with the early turnout on opening night, and remarked that the crowd was a mix of young, old and families.
“The key is to keep them coming back,” he said.
Larry Strauss, who lives in Beverly, said the restaurant was “very pretty.” As he scanned the menu, he said some of the prices looked “upscale,” noting the $52 price for filet mignon.
Overall, Strauss said the restaurant is a big improvement for the waterfront, where the former McDonald’s building stood empty for years.
“This has been a long time coming,” he said.
