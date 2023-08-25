BEVERLY — The city’s second marijuana shop has received its final approval to open, despite the objections of a few residents who said the location is not appropriate for such a business.
The Beverly Zoning Board of Appeals voted 5-0 on Wednesday to grant a special permit for Seagrass to open a retail marijuana dispensary at 73 Cabot St., the site of the current Salerno’s restaurant. The board also unanimously approved a waiver from the city’s ordinance that prohibits pot shops within 300 feet of a city park.
The dispensary will be 221 feet from Ahern Park, but the walking distance is actually 437 feet and you can’t see the park from the site because there are houses and fencing in between.
Seven residents spoke at the hearing at City Hall, with four opposed to the dispensary and three in favor. The main objection was the store will be near residences and the park.
“We think of ourselves of living in a residential neighborhood,” Bartlett Street resident Lisabeth LaFontaine said. “I just feel it negatively impacts the whole neighborhood.”
Davis Street resident Brian Butler said, “My worry is that not only will children gravitate toward the shop, but that purchasers at the shop will gravitate toward the park.”
But Tom Alexander, the attorney for Seagrass, said the dispensary will be in the city’s central business district. and residents in favor said the store will have tight security, generate less traffic than the current restaurant, and improve the parking lot.
“It’s tightly locked down,” said Jessica Regaldo, who lives in the condominiums next to the site. “They check your ID. As far children exposure goes, I cannot really see the issue there. There’s not going to be an overflow of cars. I think it’s going to be safer for the neighborhood.”
“I see no danger to children, any more than the number of liquor stores or breweries that are throughout the downtown,” Prospect Street resident Victoria Pearson said.
Zoning Board member Will Cosmas, who lives in Ward 2 where the shop will be, said he has “zero concerns” about his children being affected by the dispensary.
“I would be more concerned with a package store or a place that sells cigarettes, frankly, than a place where you’re not allowed to get in,” Cosmas said.
“What we’re talking about is not a free-wheeling, summer-of-love, tie-die setup,” he said. “We’re talking about a place where you really can’t go unless you’re buzzed in.”
Alexander said Seagrass will invest more than $600,000 in improvements to the property, including to the tight parking lot. The company will lease the space from Salerno’s, which is owned by brothers Todd and Michael Rotondo. The Rotondos intend to move Salerno’s to another downtown Beverly location that hasn’t been determined.
Todd Rotondo is the Ward 1 city councilor in Beverly. He has said he has not participated in discussions between the city and Seagrass.
Seagrass CEO Chip Tuttle, who also operates a dispensary in Salem, has said he expects to open the store in the first half of next year. It would be the second marijuana retailer in Beverly, after Panacea Wellness opened on Enon Street in April.
A third marijuana shop is under construction at 350 Rantoul St. The city has also signed an agreement for a company to open a marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility at 150 Sam Fonzo Drive.
