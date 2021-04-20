People
Soon Woo Hong, grand master at Danvers Sun Taekwondo Academy, was recently appointed as a USA oversea advisor for the International Youth Society and the International Human Rights Movement, Korea HQ.
¢¢¢
Steel Root, a cybersecurity services firm in Salem, has hired two new senior-level staffers. Samuel May, an expert on Department of Defense cybersecurity requirements and a certified information systems security professional, will serve as senior compliance advisor. Ben Wheat, whose expertise includes designing, building, and automating cloud services in Microsoft Azure Government and GCC High, will serves as systems engineer leading development of Steel Root’s cloud systems architecture for CMMC compliance. Steel Root specializes in compliance for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base.
¢¢¢
Andrea Heil of Beverly has joined real estate firm J Barrett & Company as director of development. In her role, she will run continuing education programs for agents in the firm and will assist with coaching, recruiting and training. A real estate sales trainer for more than 25 years, Heil previously served as education chair for the North Shore Association of Realtors and on the Board of Directors for both the North Shore association and the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.
Milestones
Hancock Associates, a land surveying and civil engineering firm based in Danvers, has acquired Sherman & Frydryk, an engineering firm in Palmer. Don Frydryk will serve as regional office manager and the current staff will continue to be part of the Sherman & Frydryk team, expanding services to central and western Massachusetts as a division of Hancock Associates.
¢¢¢
Connolly Brothers Inc., a Beverly-based construction management firm, has completed construction of a new 20,000-square-foot MarketPlace Building in Hanover to house the Cushing café, thrift store, and gift shop, along with state-of-the-art training classrooms for Cardinal Cushing Centers Inc.
Giving
Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation recently granted $100,000 for Salem State University’s School of Education to launch an Educator-Scholars of Color program. The grant will pilot this program over the next two years, inviting people of color majoring in early childhood and elementary education into supportive cohorts led by faculty members who will advise and help build community among these students throughout their college journeys. The program will also provide the selected students with monetary awards designed to help them succeed in obtaining bachelor’s degrees.
¢¢¢
Northeast Arc, a Danvers-based agency that offers resources and support to people with disabilities and their families, has received a $10,000 grant from the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism. The grant will help Northeast Arc’s Autism Support Center provide financial support to families who are caring for a loved one with autism or a related disorder. Flutie Foundation Signature Grants help agencies address a variety of needs in the autism community, most recently especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
||||