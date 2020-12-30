Business Briefcase

People
Devon Morse has joined Hancock Associates' Danvers office as a project wetland scientist. In her role, she will delineate, identify and monitor wetlands and coastal resources and will aid in project filing processes. Morse holds a Bachelor of Science in marine biology with a minor in environmental studies from Eckerd College and will complete additional coursework this winter through the Swamp School. Hancock Associates specializes in land surveying, civil engineering and wetland science services.
Dr. Kaya Shah, an interventional pain management specialist, has joined Sports Medicine North. Board-certified and fellowship-trained in pain medicine, Shah offers interventional pain management care for bone, joint, muscle and nerve pain. Her expertise includes back and neck pain, nerve-related pelvic pain, complex regional pain syndrome and sacroiliac joint pain and dysfunction. Shah earned her medical degree at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Illinois, where she completed an internship in surgery and a residency in anesthesiology at Loyola University Medical Center. She served as an anesthesiologist in Massachusetts for several years before completing an interventional pain management fellowship at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston.
Milestones
Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore recently received a $20,000 grant from Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation for COVID-19 relief. The money will help the agency support elders, older adults with disabilities, and their families in northeastern Massachusetts as they cope with and adjust to new circumstances in food insecurity, financial challenges, and isolation brought on by the virus.