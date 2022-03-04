Q: I moved away from my hometown about a decade ago and want to move back home. My cousin wants to move to where I live now, and we think it would be good to swap our homes. Can we do this?
—Miriam
A: Yes, but there are plenty of details that will need to be dealt with.
While it is rare, house swapping, done correctly, can take much of the worry out of the process out of selling your home and buying a new one.
You can avoid streams of potential buyers visiting your home and avoid having to spend many weekends looking for your new dream home.
The process is much like a traditional home purchase. You will need to prepare two purchase contracts, one for each property, making sure to have each contract contingent on the other and set the closings for the same day.
Even though, or perhaps especially because you are family, it is essential to do your due diligence on your new home.
It would be best to have the homes appraised to ensure it is an even swap. If the properties are worth different amounts, the owner with the more expensive home can be paid the difference at closing.
If both houses are owned free and clear of a mortgage, no money has to change hands other than to pay for transfer taxes and closing costs.
Any mortgages on each property will need to be paid off, and you might need to get a new mortgage to do so. Some lenders can work with this uncommon type of transaction, but you may need to shop around to find one that can.
Treat this deal like you would a more traditional one. Have a thorough property inspection performed, get a title search, and arrange for title insurance just like any other closing.
Do I really need title insurance?
Q: Over the years, I have owned several homes and have refinanced my mortgage many times. Each time I purchase a home or refinance the mortgage, I pay for a title search and title insurance. I have never heard of anyone having an issue covered by title insurance and if I pay someone to search my home’s title, why do I have to pay for insurance?
— Jim
A: As an attorney who examines title, writes policies, and litigates title claims, I would never purchase a home without buying a title insurance policy.
There are too many issues that even the best title search cannot find, and compared to the cost of your home, the one-time price of title insurance is low.
There are good reasons lenders require title insurance to lend you money. The policy you buy as the owner and your lender’s required policy offer different coverage. A lender’s policy does not cover an owner’s claim and vice versa.
Even though you need to purchase a new lender’s policy each time you refinance, your owner’s policy remains in effect as long as you own your home. Plus, your owner’s title insurance policy will usually get you a discount on lender policies both when you first purchase and at each refinance.
Title insurance covers unknown issues that can affect or eliminate your property ownership.
I have seen many title issues in my practice, and they can be costly to resolve. Title insurers pay about $700 million in claims each year and spend even more trying to avoid claims.
Even the best title examiner can make a mistake, and some issues cannot be found by a title search for various reasons.
Common claims include boundary line disputes, unknown easements and liens, mis-indexed documents recorded in the public records, and undiscovered heirs of prior owners of your property.
Your title insurance policy will cover the cost of fixing the problem, including paying for the lawyers who go to court for you when necessary to resolve the issue.
Because of the low, one-time cost of title insurance, it can take a neighborhood’s worth of policy premiums to pay for just one claim.
Gary M. Singer is a Florida attorney and board-certified as an expert in real estate law by the Florida Bar.