SALEM — The Preservation Partners are back with a third annual conference blending the idea of historic preservation with the ever-escalating impacts brought to land by climate change.
City officials and leaders in the preservation community will gather at Peabody Essex Museum on Tuesday, Sept. 12, for a one-day conference tackling climate change’s impact on near-sea-level historical properties.
The conference, formally titled “Preservation in a Changing Climate,” focuses on “adaptation strategies to address climate impacts on historic buildings, landscapes and neighborhoods,” the city’s announcement of the conference reads.
The event is led by Salem Preservation Partners, a group of historic preservation organizations that meet bimonthly on historic preservation issues and strategies. It includes Peabody Essex Museum, which has an entire catalog of historic buildings throughout downtown Salem; the House of the Seven Gables, a historic campus with property directly abutting Salem Sound; the National Park Service, custodians of the historic and still-functional wharves along Derby Street; Salem Sound Coastwatch, Essex National Heritage, Historic New England, and more.
Several of the organizations at the table have historic properties literally on the water or close enough that they’re routinely imperiled by king tides and major storms moving up the coast.
“I’m very grateful to the Salem Preservation Partners collaborative for continuing this critical dialogue through the annual Preservation in a Changing Climate conference,” city Mayor Dominick Pangallo said. “Salem is forward-looking and pro-active in our approaches to managing the local impacts of global climate change, which are increasingly evident. As both a coastal and an historic community, especially, we want to be intentional and thoughtful in how we plan and prepare for these challenges.”
The conference launched in 2021 with two days of sessions, keynote addresses, and walking tours touching on Salem’s shoreline industrial heritage and maritime properties threatened by rising tides. It continued in 2022 with two more days of conversations and deep dives into climate-driven historical preservation.
“In Salem, we treasure our history because it has laid the foundation for our values and our hopes today,” Pangallo said. “Dialogues like Preservation in a Changing Climate will help ensure that this can continue to be the case for future generations of Salem residents.”
Tickets for this year’s conference, a one-day affair, are $50 per person. The price of entry covers in-person education sessions, refreshments, lunch, and a closing reception.
For more on the conference, as well as recordings and materials from prior years, visit preservingsalem.com.
