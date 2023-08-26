The achievements of five exceptional women were recognized by the North Shore Chamber of Commerce at its 2023 Diamond Awards breakfast Wednesday at the Kernwood Country Club in Salem.
The Diamond Award recipients are recognized for their commitment and passion for leading with purpose, empowering women, serving others and making an impact professionally and personally.
The 2023 honorees are:
Renee Connolly, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Burlington-based Merck KGaA/Millipore Sigma, an organization of 66,000-plus employees globally. The Salem resident is also active in her community and serves on the Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society and Home for Little Wanderers. She has also been involved in the American Diabetes Association and the MassBioEd Foundation.
A graduate of Ithaca College, Connolly is on the Board of Directors for the Mass Conference For Women and the International Mass Women’s Forum.
Raminder Luther, dean of the Bertolon School of Business at Salem State University. Luther, a Winchester resident, was appointed dean of the Bertolon School of Business in February 2022. She had served as interim dean since May 2020, and prior to that, she served as professor of finance in the school for 22 years.
Prior to joining Salem State, Raminder served as a manufacturing operations manager for a Fortune 100 company and a marketing engineer for a Fortune 500 company in India. She has a doctorate in finance from the University of Mississippi, an MBA in marketing from FMS, University of Delhi, and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Panjab University. She is also a member of the North Shore Chamber’s Thrive Advisory Council.
Mary Speta, executive director of Amirah Inc., a Beverly-based nonprofit providing exit and aftercare services to women who have experienced prostitution, sex trafficking, and commercial sexual exploitation. She calls upon her own lived experience and research to help shape policy.
Speta is a candidate in the Doctor of Law and Policy program at Northeastern University. She also holds a master’s degree in arts and nonprofit administrative sciences from Boston University and completed her undergraduate studies at Gordon College. She sits on the Massachusetts Governor’s Commission to Address Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, and Human Trafficking and serves on multiple legislative advisory and service provision committees throughout New England as a policy advisor and consultant on prostitution and intersectional issues.
Mary Anne Clancy, senior vice president of marketing and communications for the Newburyport-based Institution for Savings. A Newburyport resident, she served as mayor of that city and spent 10 years serving on the School Committee. She is active in numerous organizations in Newburyport, having previously served on the boards for the Firehouse Center for the Arts, the Anna Jaques Hospital Community Health Foundation, and the Newburyport Education Foundation.
She is a member of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is co-chair of the Chamber’s Thrive initiative.
MaryAnn “Mo” Levasseur, president of Profile Research in Rowley. Levasseur, of Rowley, is a certified private investigator. She is an active member, and former president, of North Shore Women Connect (formerly North Shore Women in Business). She is also a board member of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce and leads its Ambassadors Program.
In her hometown, Levasseur started the nonprofit Solace for Stephanie, which helps individuals – both financially and emotionally – who have been diagnosed with cancer. Since 2010, Solace for Stephanie Foundation has helped 104 people with cancer and awarded 18 scholarships. Levasseur also serves on the town’s Personnel Advisory Committee.