TOPSFIELD — A judge on Thursday expressed skepticism about the town's attempt to stop two upcoming shows at the Topsfield Fairgrounds, but held off on making a decision.
In a hearing in Superior Court in Salem, Judge Kristen Buxton urged the two sides to come up with a resolution on their own. If not, another hearing will be held on Wednesday.
"I urge you to work it out," Buxton said.
The town has asked Buxton to issue a preliminary injunction to stop a three-day Christian music festival and a two-day laser light show from being held at the Topsfield Fairgrounds in August.
The fairgrounds are the home of the annual Topsfield Fair, but the town says other big events require a special permit to be held at the site. Neighbors have complained about noise and traffic from recent events — such a hot air balloon show and a bounce house event — at the fairgrounds.
Buxton said the town appears to be asking the court to do the town's job when it comes to allowing or disallowing the shows. She also questioned why the request came at "the last minute," just 10 days before the music festival, called SoulFest, is scheduled to start.
"I don't like it," Buxton said.
Buxton asked the town to submit more information to support its request for an injunction, and set another hearing for Wednesday if the two sides don't resolve the dispute on their own.
During the hearing a lawyer for the town said the town is not trying to stop SoulFest, but wants organizers to comply with its requests about the location of campers that attend the festival and with police safety plans.
The lawyer, Robin Stein, said the Essex Agricultural Society, which owns the fairgrounds, has been "ratcheting up" the kind of events that it holds.
"Suddenly we have what are essentially rock concerts and air balloons and laser shows virtually every week," Stein said.
The Essex Agricultural Society says it has held several non-Topsfield Fair events over the years without the town ever suggesting that a special permit was required, including a monster truck show, dinosaur show, and a New England Home Show.
In a court filing, Essex Agricultural Society General Manager James O'Brien said that SoulFest would lose "tens of thousands of dollars" if the event is canceled, and that the agricultural society would lose "many multiples of that" in the years due to loss of bookings.
If that happens, O'Brien said, the agricultural society would cease operations, "which would mean canceling the Topsfield Fair."
"This would be a tremendous injustice to (the agricultural society), fairgoers, those utilizing the fairgrounds for other events, and even the town, given the historical significance of the Topsfield Fair and the fairgrounds generally," O'Brien wrote.