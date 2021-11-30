BEVERLY — National Grid officials on Tuesday night tried to allay residents' concerns about a controversial underground cable project scheduled to go through the streets of Beverly.
Nearly 80 people attended the online open house hosted by National Grid regarding the Beverly Regional Transmission Reliability Project. The project would replace an existing underground electric transmission cable that supplies power to nearly 50,000 customers in Beverly, Essex, Gloucester, Hamilton, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport and Wenham.
The new cable would start just over the bridge in Salem on Waite Street. It would be attached to the underside of the Beverly-Salem bridge, and then be routed through several streets in Beverly to connect to a substation near Boyles Street in the Cove neighborhood, a total of 3.7 miles.
National Grid said the existing cable, located along the railroad tracks, was installed in 1971 and needs to be replaced. Project manager Tim O'Leary said the project is "pivotal" to continuing to supply electricity to Beverly and Cape Ann. He said those 50,000 customers translates into three times that many people, considering that multiple people occupy houses and businesses.
"The (current) cable is in a compromised condition," O'Leary said. "It's had a number of outages over the years."
The Salem City Council has approved a permit for the project on its side of the bridge. But several officials and residents in Beverly have raised concerns about the impact of the project, which would involve digging up several streets in front of homes, businesses and the downtown Beverly fire station. National Grid still needs a permit from the Beverly City Council before it can begin work in the city.
During Tuesday's meeting, residents mostly submitted questions that were read and answered by National Grid officials rather than speaking themselves. But one resident, Tim Averill, asked if National Grid would compensate homeowners for what he said will be a loss in property values due to concerns over the health effects of the cable.
Mark Rielly, an attorney for National Grid, said the company does not compensate people in that way.
"If we started compensating people for every real or perceived impact all of our projects would be massively more expensive and all those costs would flow down to the customers," Rielly said.
Residents asked several questions about the potential health impacts from the high-voltage cable's magnetic field. William Bailey, the principal scientist for National Grid, said the magnetic fields would be mostly blocked because the cable is underground. He said the magnetic levels will be "far below" the standards recommended by the World Health Organization. He said recent studies have shown no link between magnetic fields and childhood leukemia.
Residents asked why the new cable cannot be located along the railroad tracks in Beverly, which is the case with the existing cable. O'Leary said there is not enough room along the tracks because the new cable is larger and there are other cables, pipes and overhead lines in the way. National Grid would also have to remove the old cable before installing the new one, leaving thousands of residents relying only on overhead transmission lines for their electricity until the project was complete.
"There's no way as a business we could ever jeopardize that amount of customers served by one transmission line for up to three or four years," O'Leary said.
National Grid officials said the project would cost around $91 million and would be completed in the summer of 2023. In Beverly, the cable would travel through the Goat Hill neighborhood, along Park Street and up Broadway to the downtown area, across Cabot Street at Thorndike Street, then down Endicott, Hale and Lothrop streets and Cross Lane to connect to the East Beverly substation off Boyles Street.