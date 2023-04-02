PEOPLE
Tyler Collins recently joined J Barrett & Company as a sales associate at the agency’s Cummings Center office in Beverly. A North Shore native, Collins lives in Beverly. He previously worked in New York City in managerial positions, staff training and serving as a direct liaison among several corporate departments, field staff and customers in various retail operations.
Karen Guerin recently joined the agency as a Realtor at its Cummings Center office. Guerin, who lives in Gloucester, has more than 20 years of experience in property management and more than 10 years of experience in real estate sales.
Madelyn Davis also recently joined the Cummings Center office as a Realtor. She has more than 20 years’ experience in real estate sales and lives in Nahant.
Susan Teahan recently joined the agency’s Ipswich office as a Sales Associate. Teahan lives in Ipswich and has an extensive background in education with a focus on elementary and special education.
Sandy Lezon, a Realtor at J Barrett & Company, is a recent graduate of the Realtor Institute of the National Association of Realtors. Realtors who pass the GRI examinations are recognized as having attained one of the highest professional levels in residential real estate. Earning the GRI requires 108 hours of advanced real estate education. Lezon lives in Ipswich and was a teacher in the public schools for 35 years, as well as a coach and official for women’s high school sports.
Tracey Hutchinson recently earned Churchill Properties’ Top Real Estate Award. Hutchinson was recognized on Feb. 2 for outstanding achievements in North Shore real estate. Her 2022 sales volume earned her the company’s highest accolade, the International Society of Excellence Award. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt and has a master’s degree from the University of Vermont. She has lived on the North Shore since 2008 and began her full-time real estate career in 2014 as a way to support her family.
PATENTS
Daniel McGillicudy, of Peabody, and James P. Buonodono, of Amesbury, are credited as co-inventors of a “system for using O-rings to apply holding forces.” The patent (No. 11,145,496, initially filed May 29, 2018) was assigned to Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates in Gloucester.