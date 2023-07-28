Salem News readers love the games that appear in each day’s edition. Starting next week, you can play one that promises prizes to five lucky winners.
Find your Salem News Insider Bingo cards inside Friday’s paper. Then, look for bingo numbers in each print edition of the newspaper beginning Monday, July 31. Bonus numbers will also appear in the newspaper from time to time.
The Salem News will give out four $100 prizes — one each for the first readers to cover a vertical, horizontal and diagonal row, and to cover all four corners. A $1,000 grand prize will be awarded to the first reader to cover all 25 squares on the card.
Bingo cards are also available at the Salem News office, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 107, in Danvers. No purchase is necessary to play. Complete rules appear on the back of the cards.
Salem News Insider Bingo is sponsored by The Butchery, 182 North St. in Danvers, and 2 Morgan Ave. in Newbury.
Whether you’re a subscriber or buy the Salem News on the newsstand, be sure to find your card inside Friday’s newspaper and play along this summer for your chance to win $1,000.