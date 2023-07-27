SALEM — “Happy Dr. David Roberts Day, everyone.”
Salem Hospital celebrated the upcoming opening of a new Highland Avenue-facing lobby Wednesday. They extended the moment further by dedicating the new space to David Roberts, the recently retired president of Salem Hospital and leader who helped manage the city and regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To go with the dedication, Mayor Dominick Pangallo and City Councilors Patricia “Patti” Morsillo and Megan Stott delivered to Roberts a proclamation declaring July 26, 2023 “David Roberts Day” in the city of Salem.
North Shore Health System President Maury McGough, moments after the dedication and proclamation became known publicly, wished for the crowd of a couple hundred local residents and medical professionals to have a “happy Dr. David Roberts Day.”
“Wow, David,” McGough said, looking at him casually as he sat in the front row. “Aren’t you something?”
From there, McGough spent an extended period of time unpacking the career of the heart surgeon-turned hospital president.
“David’s clinical skills and contribution to medicine go way beyond his expertise in cardiology. The doctors here know that,” McGough said. “He’s the kind of doctor that his colleagues would call when they had a clinical dilemma, and would ask that very important question, ‘what am I missing here?’”
The new lobby for Salem Hospital, due to open to the public Aug. 1, leads with a photo of Roberts and a plaque noting the dedication of the lobby to him. Listing his positions held from 1991 to 2023, it further describes Roberts as a “passionate advocate for patients, staff, and community.”
“I remember when the pandemic hit... . You reached out to me and said you thought you should work on the floors,” McGough said. “Fortunately, you listened to your advisors when they told you that we needed your leadership rather than your clinical skills.”
The lobby is more than just a lobby. The new entrance is also paired with a Starbucks, a relocated and much more accessible interfaith chapel, and “The Soul Project,” an art exhibit creating “spaces for women and girls to feel seen, heard, and celebrated.” The exhibit is curated by “The People’s heART,” a Massachusetts General Hospital effort to bring art and design into healthcare while celebrating the diversity of patients, staff, and communities beyond.
“I’ve been to openings of hospitals, operating rooms, new patient wings, ambulatory centers. This is my first lobby,” said Greg Meyer, president of the network’s Community Division.
“Why is it a big deal?” he asked. “I can vividly remember a colleague coming in to see me when I was here at Salem Hospital, said ‘you know, Greg, there’s this other hospital up the road. Some doctors in the community like it more. They walk in, and it has a beautiful lobby. Oh, by the way, it has a Starbucks.’
“We have one too,” cheered Meyer. “The opening of this portal, this gateway, this lobby to the Mass General Brigham system in many ways is a manifestation to our commitment to the communities here, to ensure we deliver care at the right place, at the right time, keeping care in the community.”
The event made several nods to Arthur Epstein, a local entrepreneur and philanthropist who died on May 21 at the age of 86. Epstein, who’s name adorns the 120-bed Epstein Center for Behavioral Health opened in 2019, was a major contributor to the $16 million lobby project.
“This new lobby will provide a warm and welcoming environment to our patients and families, some entering our doors at the most vulnerable time in their life,” said Roxanne Ruppel, the hospital’s current president and chief operating officer. “Arthur also gently requested the lobby be named in honor of David Roberts ... as a tribute to his courage and commitment to doing what’s right for our patients and families.”
Given the opportunity to speak moments later, Roberts offered many remarks on Epstein.
“When I went to Arthur’s service when he passed this past year, it was a billion people,” Roberts said. “I learned, in that moment, that my relationship with Arthur was special, but it was really far from unique, because he had touched so many lives.”
As far as his lobby is concerned, “(Epstein) said, ‘it’s gotta be big, gotta be bold, gotta be beautiful... so send me the plans,’” Roberts said. “I think we did him proud. I think we’d pass the test of Arthur, who would say, ‘yeah, it’s big, it’s bold, and it’s beautiful.’ So thank you.”
