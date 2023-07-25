Salem Public Schools and The Open Door are among several regional food producers, farmers and fishers to receive Food Security Infrastructure Grant money from the Healey-Driscoll Administration.
The Salem Public Schools — which led the North Shore with a sizable $489,571 grant — said the district’s School Nutrition Department plans to “invest in state-of-the-art and energy-efficient kitchen equipment to replace our older appliances. By doing so, we aim to substantially reduce our energy consumption and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future. Ovens, warmers, and steamers are among the appliances that will be prioritized.”
“Upgrading kitchen equipment will enhance our commitment to providing wholesome and nutritious meals to our students,” the district said. “Additionally, this will allow us to support local farmers and producers, encouraging sustainability and promoting food security.”
The new equipment “will elevate the quality of our meals and streamline our operations, enabling our staff to dedicate more time and effort to crafting delectable dishes that resonate with the diverse palates of our student body,” the district concluded. “The Food Security Infrastructure Grant will undoubtedly contribute to achieving this vision, and we are incredibly grateful for the support.”
The Open Door, based in Gloucester, will receive $333,729, which will allow the nonprofit to purchase refrigerated food lockers to expand its ability to distribute groceries to those beyond its current business hours and on weekends. The money will also pay for the purchase of a refrigerated box truck to pick up produce, meat and dairy products.
“If you work a 9-to-5, are a full-time caregiver, or maybe work multiple part-time jobs, you may not have the flexibility to pick-up your groceries during the day. Refrigerated food lockers make it easier for people facing hard times to get the food they need after work or during the weekend, on their schedule,” The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said in a statement. “We’re deeply thankful for the state’s support strengthening the pipeline for food access in our communities.”
Last year, The Open Door helped stabilize the lives of 8,486 people from 4,872 households through the distribution of 1.78 million pounds of food. It’s a community food resource center for low-income residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Boxford, Rowley, Topsfield and Wenham, plus North Shore Community College’s campuses in Danvers and Lynn.
A total of 165 projects were awarded $26.3 million in grants statewide meant to bolster food security and resiliency across the Bay State. Other North Shore entities were awarded grants, including:
- Beverly Bootstraps Community Services Inc., Beverly: $236,305.
- Cape Ann Fresh Catch, Gloucester: $186,215.
- Captain Dominic & Bros, Gloucester: $76,504.
- Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District, Danvers: $73,450.
- Explorer II Corporation, Gloucester: $79,575.
- Fisherman’s Wharf Gloucester LLC, Gloucester: $392,025.
- F/V Miss Trish, Gloucester: $100,000.
- J Turner Seafoods Inc., Gloucester: $122,008.
- Root NS, Salem: $374,250.
- The Salem Pantry Inc., Salem: $17,037.
- Three Sisters Garden Project Inc., Ipswich: $14,850.
- Iron Ox Farm, Boxford: $18,000.
- Among Friends Meals Program, Newburyport: $41,307.
- Nourishing the North Shore, Newburyport: $74,624.
- Our Neighbors’ Table, Amesbury: $181,021.
The administration said the program was created to provide grants for capital infrastructure investments that increase access to locally produced food for families and individuals throughout the state who may be facing food insecurity, live in gateway cities or food deserts, or otherwise face unequal access to food. The program seeks to ensure that farmers, fishers, and other local food producers are better connected to a strong, resilient food system to help mitigate future supply chain issues.
The administration says for the first time in the history of the program, the administration prioritized projects that support organizations impacted by drought or extreme weather events.
The grants were announced on Thursday, July 20 during an event in Chicopee with Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper, and Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randle.
The program was created to combat urgent food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration said in a statement. Recent flooding in Western and Central Massachusetts is expected to worsen food security in Massachusetts, as many impacted farms play an important role in combating hunger.
“In speaking to farmers over the past week, it’s clear that they need support now more than ever after being hit hard by extreme weather events from flooding to drought to late frost,” said Healey in a statement.
“Our food system is highly localized. It is important to build a food network that nourishes our communities and sustains businesses and workers,” said Driscoll in prepared remarks. “With the recent flooding, more Massachusetts communities are experiencing food insecurity, making it even more imperative that we ensure food producers are given the resources they need to meet increased demand while also providing healthy food to residents.”