Q: In 2014, I struck a deal to buy my neighbor's vacant lot behind their house. We shook hands in front of a witness. According to our deal, I immediately wired the money to his account and paid the property taxes yearly. Last week I noticed a for sale sign on my lot. I called him to ask what was going on, and he told me that it was already under contract. He offered to give me my money back. I want to keep my lot. Do I have a legal leg to stand on? — Peter
A: You do have options to keep your lot, but they are limited because of your handshake deal.
The "statute of frauds" is a legal doctrine that tries to protect people from dishonest behavior by requiring certain agreements, including those involving the purchase of real estate, to be in writing.
That said, like most rules, there are exceptions. One exception to the statute of frauds is when one party does what they promised to do.
In your case, you wired the purchase price to your neighbor. You completed the performance of your obligations by doing that, and your neighbor should have deeded the property to you.
Even if you had only paid part of the purchase price, you could still sue your neighbor to require him to finish the deal, what lawyers call "specific performance." You would still need to pay the rest of the purchase price.
Avoiding this situation is part of the reason that deeds are recorded in the public land records.
Since you do not have a deed, you can still lose your interest to an unsuspecting purchaser.
You need to act fast and find an experienced local attorney to help you get your lot put into your name.
Wills and co-ownership
Q: My father had a deed recorded that makes him and his friend co-own a house as joint tenants with rights of survivorship. He named me as the executor of his will. The property has a mortgage that is only in my father's name. If there is still money owed on the mortgage when he dies, and his friend gets the house, will his estate get stuck with the mortgage? — Russell
A: When people speak of paying their mortgage, they are really talking about paying the loan associated with the mortgage.
A mortgage is known as a "security instrument" where the homeowner pledges their property as collateral that can be taken to pay the loan or "promissory note" if the borrower stops doing so. A note says, "you got to pay," and a mortgage adds, "if you want to stay."
When your father passes, his estate will be responsible for repaying any remaining balance owed on the loan. That said, the house will still be collateral that can be foreclosed if the loan payments stop.
For most people, their home is worth more than all of the remaining assets of their estate. Only assets that remain in your father's name will be part of his probate estate when he passes.
The house will not be part of your father's estate because his friend will own it, and most people list "payable on death" beneficiaries on their bank and investment accounts, which would also pass outside of his estate.
If probate still needs to be opened, you will need to inform his lender of his passing, and they may make a claim against the estate.
In reality, as long as payments are still being made, some banks do not bother making a claim because they know they can still foreclose the house to get repaid if need be.
Suppose the bank takes estate funds to repay the mortgage loan. In that case, the estate may be able to recover that amount from your father's friend, who ultimately benefited to the detriment of your family.
Wills vs. drafting a deed?
Q: I own my home 50/50 with a friend. Neither of us has any close relatives that we would want to leave our half of the house. I read your article about owning a property with other people. Would it be OK to add something to my will stating that my friend will get my share of the house when I die rather than drafting a new deed making us joint tenants with the right of survivorship? —Evie
A: Unless you are married or have minor children, you can devise your part of the home to your friend in your will. But having you and your friend deed the house to yourselves as joint tenants with right of survivorship is a much better option for many reasons.
The first reason is cost. Preparing a will is more expensive than a deed. Add the cost of probating your will, and it becomes much more costly. A survivorship deed would automatically vest in the surviving friend upon the first death — no need to file for probate. The deed method also avoids any issues with creditors that remain when you pass since the property goes to your friend outside of probate.
Both the deed and wills can be changed at any time by you and your friend. However, because deeds are freely available in the public records, you will know if your friend changes her mind and decides not to leave her half to you.
Wills are private, and you would not know if they were changed until after her death. Also, if either of your wills gets lost or destroyed, your intentions might not be carried out. This is not an issue with a deed because it is recorded in your county's land records. In most legal matters, such as estate planning, there are many ways to accomplish your goals, but not all methods work as well or are as efficient as others.
Singer is a Florida attorney and board-certified as an expert in real estate law by the Florida Bar. He practices real estate, business litigation and contract law from his office in Sunrise, Fla.