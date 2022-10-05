An advertising sign for building land stands in front of a new home construction site in Northbrook, Ill., last month. Elevated home prices, rising interest rates and steep competition are interrupting millennials’ plans to get that quintessential piece of the American dream — their first home, or an upgrade from a small starter home. If you were planning on buying a home over the past year or so, you may have started the process by getting a mortgage preapproval and working with a real estate agent, only to cancel it all and stay put. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)