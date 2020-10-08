DANVERS — Route 1 northbound, north of Lowell Street, has been shut down Thursday morning after officials said a utility work crew doing improvements near Route 114 struck a natural gas main, causing a major gas leak.
Traffic on the northbound side, where the accident occurred, is being diverted off the highway at the Lowell Street exit in Peabody, state police said in a tweet just after 11 a.m.
UPDATE 2 - For precautionary reasons, staff and patrols at Costco, Hardcover restaurant, and Fridays are being evacuated due to the gas line rupture. EMS is standing by but no injuries reported as of this time. NB traffic diverted at Lowell St. Route 1SB remains open. https://t.co/zweJU0es6A— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 8, 2020
The work was taking place on Route 1 near a Costco and TGI Fridays, near the ramp to Route 114, in Danvers. Those two businesses, as well as the Hardcover restaurant, are being evacuated, state police said.
Danvers fire crews and representatives of National Grid were at the scene, according to the Danvers fire department.
State police said in a tweet no injuries had been reported.
This story will be updated.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.