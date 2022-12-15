DANVERS — It could be the end of the line for the Danvers Square bus stop if local businesses don’t take a stand to get it back, one Danvers resident says.
The 465 bus made stops at Danvers Square, Salem Depot, Peabody Square, the Liberty Tree Mall and the Northshore Mall. It was removed from service last year.
Since then, a transportation bond bill that included bringing back the stop failed on Beacon Hill earlier this year. The MBTA’s Better Bus Project is promising to overhaul the state’s bus routes, but hasn’t included Danvers Square in that plan. and letters to MBTA officials have so far gone unanswered.
“It isn’t really up to (the MBTA) to take a look at the current and future development characteristics of a community,” said Danvers resident George Saluto, a retired corporate executive who has lived downtown for 40 years. “It’s up to the community to do something. and in this case, it’s the business community.”
State Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, and town officials have pushed the state to bring back the stop. But it’s hard to fully capture the effect a public transportation desert will have on downtown businesses when Danvers doesn’t have its own chamber of commerce, Saluto said.
That’s why he’s calling on local business owners to speak up themselves.
“One of the reasons that they are currently constrained and will suffer even greater loss of opportunity is because there is no bus,” Saluto said. “State government, local government has done their part to set the table, but the small business community simply doesn’t exist. There is no spokesperson to actually highlight the problem.”
This should include the developers behind the Maple Street mixed-used development that will bring 147 residential units — 30 of which would be marked affordable housing — and more storefronts to downtown, Saluto said.
“If (businesses) can’t speak up and help get a bus into the town of Danvers, it’s going to be difficult for them to sell retail space to a retailer, quite frankly,” he said.
Kerans pointed to the Maple Street project as another reason to keep the stop at a Better Bus Project Zoom meeting last month. In addition to being a service for people with disabilities or low incomes, the stop would be useful to the new development’s residents.
Robert Guptill, director of service planning at the MBTA, said at the meeting that this was “a chicken and the egg sort of issue” since the development hasn’t yet been built.
“I think we certainly want to serve that demand, but we need to feel that we are going to be effective and efficient in the service that we provide,” he said at the time.
Kerans said in an interview that she disagreed.
“I don’t accept that because that stop has long been a part of the Danvers downtown area,” she said. “It is quite disingenuous for anyone to suggest that we’re asking for a new spot.”
She was also frustrated that the stop was taken away during the Better Bus Project’s planning stage, despite the MBTA’s promise not to make major service changes during this period.
“We’re just going to keep at it and hope that in January, our fight becomes a little bit easier,” Kerans said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.