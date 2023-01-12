DANVERS — Rebecca Nurse is already a household name in Danvers, but local historian Daniel Gagnon will shine a fresh spotlight on the well-known resident and accused witch during his appearance on C-SPAN this Saturday.
A segment on Gagnon and his book, “A Salem Witch: The Trial, Execution, and Exoneration of Rebecca Nurse,” published in 2021, will air at 4:15 p.m. that day during the program “American History TV,” which has previously featured past presidents, famous historians and renowned professors.
Gagnon’s segment will be a recorded book talk he gave at the Peabody Essex Museum in October about Nurse and his book. While he’s spoken about Halloween and the Witch Trials locally and on some Springfield-based TV stations, this is the first time the 29-year-old historian and Rockport High School history teacher will be featured nationally.
“It’s a great opportunity and knowing the other people that have been featured on this program are these award-winning historians and professors or important political figures… It was very much an honor and a surprise to be chosen for this,” Gagnon said.
Rebecca Nurse was 71 when she was accused of witchcraft during the Salem Witch Trials of 1692. While she was a revered resident of Salem Village, now Danvers, and was joined by many neighbors in defending her innocence, she was hanged on July 19, 1692.
“Nurse is a figure that seems, before the witch hunt, to be so ordinary, yet when confronted with this tragedy, she stands firm,” Gagnon said. “She knows she’s innocent. She is not going to lie about herself to try to save her life. and so that quiet strength of an ordinary person, I think, is a key takeaway.”
The book’s in-depth examination of Nurse’s life and accusation also gives insight into what caused the hysteria that ultimately claimed 25 lives. Mainly, if mental illness or ill will played a larger part in condemning the accused.
Many of the teenage girls who accused their neighbors of witchcraft had traumatic experiences in their past or were a part of families undergoing a lot of stress and anxiety, Gagnon said.
“Originally, when they initially claimed to be unwell or hurt, or even maybe to see things, there could have been a psychological cause of that. It does change though,” he said. “In Nurse’s case, it changes sooner than others to people coming forward with false physical evidence.
“(Nurse) was such an unlikely person to be accused that there were more doubts,” he continued. “But once the accusers had accused somebody, they really couldn’t go back on their story. and essentially, they had to escalate it.”
Gagnon spent over 2½ years researching and writing the book. As a member of the board of directors for the Rebecca Nurse Homestead Museum in Danvers, a member of the Danvers Historical Society, member of the town of Danvers’ Salem Village Historic District Commission and a lifelong Danvers resident, Nurse was the perfect subject of his first book.
Town Archivist and renowned Salem Witch Trials author Richard Trask called the book a “highly readable and first scholarly biography” of Nurse.
“In telling the powerful story of Rebecca, Gagnon makes the complex history of the Salem Witch Trials more easily understood, while at the same time giving us a very good read,” Trask said in a review of the book.
Gagnon didn’t focus on colonial history while getting his bachelor’s degree in history at Providence College . Nor does he teach the period at Rockport High, where his curriculum focuses on American history from the Civil War up to today.
That will change come the spring, when he will begin teaching a local history class about the North Shore and events like the Witch Trials. He expects to include documents from the trials and possibly excerpts from the book in its curriculum.
It’s an important moment in history to understand, he said. Not just because it’s in his backyard, but because it shows what humanity is capable of.
“It is a true tragedy. You see a real story of people facing adversity, challenges and really it exposes human nature in that we have not changed in some ways since 1692…” Gagnon said. “This is one situation where you really see so many connections to how humans work and operate with good choices and bad choices, and it has really disastrous consequences in this case.”
“A Salem Witch: The Trial, Execution, and Exoneration of Rebecca Nurse,” is available on Amazon, at the Rebecca Nurse Homestead, the Danvers Historical Society shop on Page Street and most bookstores in Salem.
For more information on Gagnon and his work, visit https://danielgagnonhistory.com/.
