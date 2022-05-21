BEVERLY — The Cabot theater announced this week that it will receive $100,000 over three years which will help launch a new educational program for kids.
The nonprofit historic theater was one of 140 local nonprofits to receive grants between $100,000 and $500,000 each through the Cummings Foundation’s $25 Million Grant Program. The Cabot was chosen from a total of 580 applicants during a competitive review process.
The theater says it will use the funding to launch its first educational program, In Focus, which is aimed at “making an impact in the lives of troubled or underserved kids” by allowing them to tell their stories through film. It will also seek to expand the concept and educate more privileged kids on how to become allies for marginalized communities.
“The (Cummings grant) provides the structure, materials needed, and staffing to make In Focus a reality, and provide a vital opportunity to really make an impact on the lives of young people in our community,” said J. Casey Soward, Executive Director of The Cabot. “We could not be more grateful to the Cummings Foundation and our supportive funders for helping us get to this moment, and we look forward to the launch of In Focus this summer.”
The Cummings $25 Million Grant Program supports Massachusetts nonprofits that are based in and primarily serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties.
“We are so fortunate in Greater Boston to have such effective nonprofits, plus a wealth of talented, dedicated professionals and volunteers to run them,” said Joyce Vyriotes, Executive Director of Cummings Foundation. “We are indebted to them for the work they do each day to provide for basic needs, break down barriers to education and health resources, and work toward a more equitable society.”
The Foundation says that this year’s grant recipients represent a wide variety of causes, including food insecurity, immigrant and refugee services, social justice, education, and mental health services. The nonprofits are spread across 45 different cities and towns.