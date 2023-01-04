BEVERLY — The Beverly Board of Health has permanently revoked the tobacco-selling permit of the Cabot Smoke Shop in downtown Beverly.
In a Dec. 27 decision, the board said the shop repeatedly sold tobacco products to customers under the age of 21 and sold flavored tobacco products, which are illegal in Massachusetts. On one visit to the store at 196 Cabot St., across from City Hall, inspectors found shopping bags and products in the basement and a backroom area that contained more than 1,000 products, including flavored nicotine pouches, tobacco flavor enhancers and blunt wraps.
Before issuing the permanent revocation, the Board of Health said it had handed out two separate suspensions to the business and fined it a combined $3,000 for previous violations. In addition, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue had issued two suspensions to the shop for failing to pay excise taxes.
The board said the violations constituted “repeated, egregious, and serious conduct” on the part of Cabot Smoke Shop and provided “clear convincing evidence” to permanently revoke its tobacco product sales permit.
The owner of Cabot Smoke Shop, Payal Savalia, could not be reached for comment. The store was closed on Tuesday, and a recording for the business said its mailbox was full. The attorney who represented Savalia at the Board of Health hearing did not return a message for this story.
In a six-page decision, the Board of Health said the North Shore/Cape Ann Tobacco Policy Program, which performs inspections on behalf of local boards of health, found violations of state law during three separate visits to Cabot Smoke Shop over the last two years.
On July 13, 2021, a person under the age of 21 was allowed to enter the Cabot Smoke Shop without providing proof of age and was allowed to purchase a tobacco product. The next month, the Board of Health suspended the shop’s permit for seven days and issued a $2,000 fine, noting that it was the shop’s second violation within a 36-month period.
On Aug. 3, 2022, an underage person was again allowed to enter the store. When the person asked to buy a flavored nicotine product, a store employee told the person to return at night. Three weeks later, the Board of Health suspended the store’s permit for three days and handed out a $1,000 fine.
Less than a month later, another compliance check revealed another instance of an underage person being allowed into the store. This time, the person was sold a flavored nicotine product that was not available on a store shelf. The report said the sales person instructed the customer to put the flavored product in her pocket before leaving the store.
Around the same time, the state Department of Revenue, which imposes excise taxes on businesses that sell smokeless tobacco and electronic nicotine delivery systems, conducted its own compliance check and seized what it called “untaxed” products from the store. The DOR issued a 30-day suspension of the store’s smokeless tobacco retailer’s license and a 90-day suspension of its electronic nicotine delivery systems retailer’s license.
Cabot Smoke Shop appealed both of those suspensions. But while a final decision was pending, the North Shore/Cape Ann Tobacco Policy Program and the Department of Revenue conducted a joint inspection on Oct. 18, 2022. The inspectors found shopping bags and boxes in the basement and a back room that contained more than 1,000 products, including flavored products and tobacco containing nicotine, flavored nicotine pouches, tobacco product flavor enhancers, and blunt wraps.
The lawyer for the Cabot Smoke Shop told the Board of Health that the products in the bags and boxes pre-dated the June 2019 change in state law that banned the sale of such products, and that COVID restrictions had prevented the shop from returning the products to the manufacturer.
The lawyer also said the shop had purchased an ID scanner to assist sales associates in confirming the age of potential customers, were drafting a policy document to help sales representatives prevent the selling of products to people under 21, and that one salesperson had been dismissed for not verifying the age of customers before they were allowed in the store.
The Board of Health voted 2-0 in favor of the permit revocation. The board members were Dr. Justin Jordan and Susan Higgins.
