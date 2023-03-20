BEVERLY — In his annual State of the City address Monday night, Mayor Mike Cahill said Beverly is in good financial shape and continues to make progress on issues ranging from climate change and diversity to roads and parks.
Cahill said the city has enough money in reserve funds "to carry us through the next recession." But he said there are also many demands on the budget for everything from new fire trucks to health care and pension costs for city employees.
"We need to continue to focus on strong reserves to see us through the next recession, as the very point of reserves is to ensure we are able to continue to educate our children, keep our residents safe, and provide enriching and meaningful services of all our residents," he said.
Cahill gave his address at City Hall in front of the City Council and about 40 people, including most of the city's department heads and some Boy Scouts. Among the major topics that he covered were:
The climate crisis
Cahill noted that solar arrays have been constructed at many city-owned locations, and that new city buildings like the police station and planned renovations at Beverly Public Library, City Hall and the McPherson Youth Center are all done with the goal of reducing emissions.
The city also has 23 public electric vehicle charging stations and several city-owned electric vehicles, he said.
Diversity
Cahill said the city is getting ready to implement the first phase of a racial equity audit and is now providing iPads with translation app technology at City Hall and the library. The city recently hired Wangari Fahari as its diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging director.
Development
Cahill alluded to the pace of development in the city when talking about "our community's character and direction." He said recent zoning changes, which include limiting the height of new buildings on Cabot and Rantoul streets, will hopefully balance the need for more housing with the city's "historic character" and promoting "an ever more walkable, bikeable, livable Beverly."
Infrastructure
Cahill said the city has spent over $17 million in the last five years on roads, sidewalks and larger road and traffic projects. Upcoming projects include the reconstruction of Bridge Street, reconstructing and putting traffic signals at the Corning/Essex/Spring streets intersection, and a new roundabout at Brimbal Avenue and Dunham Road.
Varian cleanup
Cahill said the decades-long cleanup of the contaminated Varian site and its impact on the nearby neighborhood is at a "critical point."
He said officials and residents need to continue to work together to hold Varian accountable and to "finally close this shameful chapter and provide our residents and neighborhood schools and businesses the peace of mind they've long deserved."
Hall-Whitaker and Kernwood bridges
Cahill said the state is working with the U.S. Coast Guard to win its approval of a plan to build a temporary bridge to replace the closed Hall-Whitaker bridge.
Cahill did not give a specific timeline, but said the plan is to permit and build the temporary bridge "as quickly as possible." Once the temporary bridge is open, the state plans to demolish the old Hall-Whitaker and the Kernwood bridges and build their permanent replacements at the same time, he said.
"We are determined to beat timelines whenever possible and to restore these state bridges to the service of our neighbors and our community as soon as humanly possible," he said.
Open space
Cahill said the city is working on turning two vacant lots on Simon Street in new parks. He noted that the city committed $1.1 million in community preservation funds last year to help The Trustees of Reservations to purchase a 66-acre parcel on the Moraine Fam campus that will be open to the public.
Overall, Cahill praised city and school employees and volunteers for making the city "a better place for all our residents."
"We have so many partners who contribute greatly to the fabric of our Beverly community," he said. "Together we are making wonderful things happen."