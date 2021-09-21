BEVERLY — Mayor Mike Cahill and challenger Esther Ngotho took the top two spots in the preliminary election for mayor on Tuesday and will advance to the November final.
In the only other election on the ballot, Steven Crowley and Euplio Marciano finished first and second in the Ward 3 city councilor preliminary to move on to November. The election had a historically low turnout, with only 7% of the city’s registered voters — 2,107 out of 29,769 — going to the polls.
Cahill, who is seeking his fifth two-year term as mayor, finished with nearly 60% of the vote, while Ngotho came in second with nearly 29%. Marshall Sterman, the third candidate, was eliminated.
“I’m grateful,” Cahill said. “I’m excited to spend the next six weeks to try to connect with more and more people and share what we hope to accomplish over the next couple of years.”
Ngotho is a nurse who has a doctorate degree in public health and is a former member of the Beverly Human Rights Committee. She was born in Kenya and came to America with her daughter in 2001 to escape violence and torture. She ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2017.
Kayce Howard, a 40-year-old physical therapist and photographer, said she was impressed with Ngotho but voted for Cahill, whom she and her husband have known for a long time.
“I think he’s a good mayor,” Howard said after voting at the McKeown School in Ward 3. “I think he’s made some good changes in the city.”
In Ward 3, Crowley and Marciano, who are both military veterans, will square off in the Nov. 2 final election. Crowley finished first with 173 votes, followed by Marciano with 93 and Naisha Tatis with 85.
Tatis, a 19-year-old college sophomore, was eliminated from the race by the eight-vote margin.
This is Crowley’s second attempt at winning the seat, having lost in 2007. Marciano has run unsuccessfully several times for both City Council and mayor.
“This is great,” Crowley said. “I feel confident in where we need to go and what needs to be done with the voters. I think they’re ready for change and to have somebody in office to move things forward.”
The winner in November will take the Ward 3 City Council seat being vacated by Stacy Ames, who did not run for reelection after one term in office. The terms for all offices in Beverly are two years.
Several voters at the McKeown School, the Ward 3 polling location, said they voted for both Ngotho and Tatis in an effort to bring more diversity to city government. The city has two Black members of the City Council and School Committee, and both were appointed this year to fill vacancies.
Tatis, a sophomore at Salem State University, helped organize a large Black Lives Matter march in Beverly last year.
“I like to see people of color being represented. I think it’s about time,” said Katie Ward, a 23-year-old waitress. “I’ve been texting all my friends today to get out and vote.”
Sterman, an 89-year-old business consultant, was eliminated from the mayor’s race, with about 10% of the vote. He was running for office for the first time and did not accept any campaign donations.
Only 2,107 people, 7% of the city’s 29,769 registered voters, took part in the election. The next lowest turnout for a mayoral preliminary in recent history was in 2007, at 13%. The last mayoral preliminary election, in 2015, drew 20%.
The Nov. 2 election will feature only five races — for mayor, councilor-at-large, and City Council seats in wards 2, 3 and 6. There are no contested races for the six School Committee seats. Five of the incumbents are running unopposed. There will be no candidate on the ballot for School Committee in Ward 4, although Jeffrey Silva is a mounting a sticker campaign.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
