BEVERLY — The two candidates for mayor literally took center stage in their final meeting before Tuesday’s election.
Mayor Mike Cahill and challenger Esther Ngoto met in a debate on stage at the historic Cabot Theatre in downtown Beverly on Tuesday night. One of the benefits of the locale was that the 100 or so audience members could buy beer and popcorn.
Ngotho used the setting to frame her candidacy as historic as well. She is the first person of color to run for mayor in the city, and the first woman to seek the office in 40 years.
“I am honored and humbled to be in this historic building on this historic stage for this historic race,” Ngotho said, adding, “I am trying to shatter the municipal ceiling.”
Ngotho, a registered nurse who is running for public office for the first time, actually credited Cahill with getting involved in local government when he appointed her to the Beverly Human Rights Committee.
“Since 2015 he has been preparing me to take over,” she joked.
Cahill, who is seeking his fifth two-year term as mayor, is facing an opponent for the first time in six years. He called being mayor “the best job I’ve ever had, the greatest honor I’ve ever had in my life.”
Cahill said the city has done a lot of planning over the last few years, including developing a new master plan, and he wants to see those plans through.
“We recognize that in order to be a thriving, world-class small city we need to implement what we’ve spent so much time together putting in place,” he said. “I’m excited to engage with the community and move forward together.”
In her opening remarks, Ngotho told the audience that she was born “in the heart of Africa,” in Kenya.
“I got here as fast as I could,” she said. “My English is short but not my love for the city.”
Ngotho said her mother inspired her 10 children to get a good education, and said her father was a “freedom fighter.”
“I stand here before you to tell you I will fight for you if need be,” she said.
Cahill said his top priorities are to make “historic strides” in equity and climate change. He pointed to the hiring of equity directors for the city and the schools, unconscious bias training for city employees, and an ongoing “equity audit” of how the city operates.
“I believe we’re making real progress,” he said.
On the subject of climate change, Ngotho said she would discourage people from driving by introducing a “congestion fee” to drive into the city.
“If you drive here you pay us,” she said. “If it was up to me Cabot Street would not be for driving. It would be for walking and cycling.”
Cahill said the city has installed bike lanes “wherever we can” and has focused on building housing near public transit to reduce the use of cars. The city also partnered with Salem to create a climate action plan.
Responding to a question about property taxes, Cahill said the annual 2 1/2% increase is needed to pay for city services.
“We’ve done a good job of managing financially in this city, and preparing ourselves for a rainy day should one come in the future,” he said.
Ngotho said people are being priced out of the city. She said she would advocate for increased payments to the city by nonprofits that don’t pay property taxes.
“We have to find other ways of getting revenue other than increasing taxes,” she said.
In her closing remarks, Ngotho said the difference between her and Cahill is that she is a Black woman, an immigrant, a military mom, a mom of a white police officer, and a grandmother.
Ngotho said she has worked a low-wage job and felt the “threat of homelessness hanging over my head.”
“I have done everything that you have done,” she told the audience. “Somebody who has not worn your shoes should not tell you how to tie your shoelaces.”
“Mike is a good guy,” Ngotho added. “He is my friend. He also has a soft spot for me. But he has trained me for seven years to take his spot.”
Cahill also noted the friendship between the two candidates. “We’re also running for the same job for the next two years,” he said. “That’s good. That’s democracy.”
The debate was sponsored by Montserrat College of Art, the Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce and The Cabot. Jo Broderick of Montserrat College of Art served as moderator.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.