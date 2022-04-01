Call him the Ambassador of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
That’s the latest title Scott Brown, former U.S. Senator from Massachusetts and U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand, should have on his calling card these days
He’s having a blast in his newest venture, Scott Brown and the Diplomats, which will play Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury on Friday, April 8.
After a life in politics and public service, a side gig as a rock ‘n’ roller probably wasn’t what was expected from the 62-year-old Republican.
His love of stage began in high school and college, singing in chorus and a bit of acting, appearing in “A Funny Thing Happened on The Way to The Forum.” While in college he also won Cosmopolitan’s “America’s Sexiest Man” contest and shelved his studies for a couple of years to work in the modeling business.
But he never played an instrument. He never imagined being a rock ‘n’ roller.
Learning after the loss
The drive to pick up the guitar came after his 2012 bid for re-election to the U.S. Senate seat failed.
“When I lost the Senate, my girls bought me a guitar. I said, ‘I always wanted to know how to play the guitar’ so I learned.”
“I remember it like it was yesterday. I lost the election and I was done in January. In February of ‘13, I started playing the guitar and the first five songs I learned — the only five song I learned — were Cheap Trick songs, ‘Surrender,’ ‘I Want You To Want Me,’ ‘Hello Kitty,’ “Southern Girls’ and ‘Dream Police.’ and then in June, (Cheap Trick) came to Hampton Beach Casino and I said to my wife ‘What do want to bet I’m going to play with them tonight?’”
He had met Rick Nielsen, Cheap Trick’s lead guitarist, while working on issues of copyright violations and music pirating in the Senate. That June night, he and his wife, Gail, got meet-and-greet VIP tickets for the show and visited with the band. As he was leaving the pre-concert gathering, Brown said he boastfully announced to Nielsen he had been playing guitar since February.
During the show, Brown was sitting about 10 rows back from the stage and the guitarist kept pointing at him, asking “Can You Play?” and Brown gave him the thumbs up. Asked again, more thumbs up. Finally, the star asks once more “Senator, can you play?” Brown stood up and yelled “YES.”
Pulled aside by the tour manager, he was quizzed again “Can you play?” Then, he was ushered back stage, where Brown picked out a guitar from the Nielsen’s extensive and expensive arsenal of six strings.
Then it hits him.
“I have never played in front of anyone standing up, or singing, ever. So Rick comes off to the side and goes ‘We love you so much but you know this is our gig, this is our life. Can you really play?”
After once more affirming was indeed a “player,” Brown said he asked about the song selection. “Surrender,” the rock star announced.
“That’s my favorite song.”
“It’s in the key of G,” Nielsen added.
“I have no idea what that is — as long as it’s the same as the (Cheap Trick at) Budokan album, we’re good,” Brown said.
“That’s G,” the star assured him. “I said ‘OK, let’s go.’”
So the first time Brown played in front of a crowd, in front of anyone other than his family and closest friends, was for thousands of screaming Cheap Trick fans at one of New England’s most hallowed rock halls.
Birth of the Diplomats
The origins of the band go back to his stint as ambassador to New Zealand, where he formed a group that became known as “Scott Brown and the Diplomats.”
“It’s a great way to communicate and break down any barriers. We played all over the country, then I took the same energy and similar song list here with some great and talented people.”
Last June, he tapped a handful of talented musicians and reformed the Diplomats. Joining Brown on stage are lead guitarist Sean Compton, drummer Rich Eisner, bassist Jesse Bastos and vocalist Robin Hathaway.
“They are very talented people. It’s a very interactive show, people can get up and sing. We certainly play songs that people haven’t heard in a while but they all remember and they want to hear them again.”
Included in the band’s typical set list are hits from T-Rex, David Bowie, Pat Penatar, Joan Jett, Kiss and, of course, Cheap Trick.
“We play a lot of the old classics, right up to Alice In Chains. Then, we play Dion, “The Wanderer.” so there’s a range, depending on the crowd. We’ll play at Hampton Beach and there will be a lot of older people and they like to hear a lot of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s stuff.”
The band has developed a good following and has a bunch of gigs in the works.
But his success with the Diplomats has caused a bit of a stir at home. His daughter, Ayla Brown, graces stages with her own brand of country music. How could she not be a bit jealous that he trotting around on stages with big-name acts? Most musicians spend years paying their dues to get a shot at the limelight in front of thousands.
“There’s a little bit of a competition. She came to my show the other night and she said ‘Dad, you know, I’m impressed.’ I think I’ve won her over, but we’re supportive of each other. It was difficult though, she thinks I’m infringing on her turf.”
Brown said he points out to his daughter that they play totally different genres. “I reminded her that ‘I play rock ‘n’ roll and you play country.’ It sounds like the Osmonds, ‘a little country, a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll.’”
IF YOU GO
WHO: Scott Brown & the Diplomats
WHEN: Friday, April 8, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North,,Salisbury
TICKETS: VIP Meet & Greet available www.blueoceanhall.com