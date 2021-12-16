BEVERLY — A Cambridge woman already under indictment on cocaine and fentanyl trafficking charges in Middlesex County is now facing a charge of conspiracy to violate the drug laws following an investigation by Beverly police.
Rachel Moon Adams, 36, of 501 Huron Ave., pleaded not guilty to the charge at her arraignment in Salem District Court Thursday morning.
She and another person, Damonte Brown, 27, of 89 Ashland St., Taunton, were arrested Wednesday by Beverly police following an investigation focusing on an Elliott Street home, prosecutor Kelly Waldo told a judge.
Police recently received information that Adams, who was also wanted on Woburn District Court warrants, had been staying at a home in Beverly and began investigating.
On Wednesday, detectives who had been conducting surveillance followed Adams and another man as they drove to Cambridge, where she made a brief stop at a home there.
Detectives were waiting outside the Elliott Street address when she returned.
A different man was driving, and there was another woman in the car, Waldo told the judge.
Police learned that Adams had contacted a man — later identified as Brown — to bring cocaine and fentanyl to Beverly so that the other people in the car could purchase some of it.
Police intercepted Brown after a brief pursuit, and found 22 grams of fentanyl and 11 grams of crack cocaine, Waldo told Judge Carol-Ann Fraser.
Brown was charged with trafficking and motor vehicle offenses. He was released on $20,000 bail, posted shortly after his arrest. He pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier Thursday.
Waldo asked for a higher bail, $75,000, for Adams, citing her longer prior record and her status as being under indictment. She also asked the judge to revoke Adams' bail in the Middlesex County case for 90 days.
Defense lawyer Sean Wynne said his client has a masters degree and is simply a drug user, not a dealer. He said Adams does not miss court dates and would return to court if released on recognizance.
Fraser cited a history of "substantially similar crimes" when she set bail on the new charges at $40,000 and revoked Adams' bail in the Middlesex case for 90 days. The revocation means that even if she comes up with the bail, she'll remain in custody for 90 days or until the Middlesex case is resolved.
A status hearing is set for Jan. 18.