BOSTON — A plan to tap Canadian hydropower to make the energy mix greener in Massachusetts is back on track after opponents declined to appeal a jury verdict overturning a Maine referendum that had threatened to scuttle the project.
Work on the New England Clean Energy Connect hydropower transmission line is expected to resume following a decision last week by Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection to lift its suspension of the project. The plan has been on hold for more than a year after Maine voters rejected it at the ballot box.
The $1 billion project is expected to supply up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid, producing enough electricity to power about a million homes in the region.
Most of the power would be sent to Massachusetts along a proposed transmission corridor, which was previously approved by state and federal agencies.
State environmental officials praised the decision by Maine regulators to allow the hydropower project to resume, saying it will help the state meet ambitious goals to reduce excess greenhouse gas emissions and diversify its energy portfolio.
“We look forward to construction restarting on the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission project,” Rebecca Tepper, secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, said in a statement. “The completion of this project will provide new, reliable, and affordable clean power not only to Massachusetts residents and businesses but the broader New England region.”
Maine voters approved a referendum in the November 2021 elections banning construction of “high-impact electric transmission lines” in the Upper Kennebec Region and requiring a two-thirds vote by the state Legislature for large transmission projects on public land. The measure, which was approved by about 60% of the voters, effectively scuttled the NECEC project.
But the project’s backers, Central Maine Power and its corporate parent, Avangrid, filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the referendum, arguing it violates laws on contracts by targeting a project that was approved.
In April, a Maine jury ruled in favor of the developers, and opponents declined to appeal the verdict to the Supreme Judicial Court by the May 12 deadline.
Backers of the project say the electricity supplied by the proposed 145-mile power transmission line would reduce energy costs in New England, as well as reduce carbon pollution. Critics argue that the benefits are overblown and said the project would say it would destroy forests and cost local jobs.
Massachusetts environmental officials are under pressure to diversify the state’s energy portfolio to meet ambitious climate-change goals.
A law signed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker in 2021 requires Massachusetts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The ambitious plan calls for expanding the use of wind power, solar energy and hydropower.
Hydropower uses water to create electricity by pushing it through large turbines that spin industrial-sized generators. Because most hydropower facilities are located along rivers, the electricity has to be transmitted to the power grid.
The Northern Pass project, a joint venture between Hydro-Québec and Eversource, was the state’s first attempt to import hydro-electricity through a 192-mile transmission line that would have run through New Hampshire. But it was rejected by New Hampshire regulators in 2018 amid concerns it would suppress property values and damage the state’s tourism industry.
While some environmentalists support hydropower as an alternative to expanding the use of natural gas to heat homes and keep the lights turned on, they point out that hydro also has downsides.
Among those are forests lost to flooding for new dams, the release of carbon dioxide from trees decomposing after floods, and lower river levels.
