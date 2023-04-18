SALEM — This year, Salem Horror Fest’s kickoff is oh so... sweet.
A staggering 100 entries in the horror cinema genre will take over downtown Salem screens across the next two weekends, packing 100 films across six screens from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 30.
The festival kicks off Thursday with Candyman, a 1992 entry in the horror canon to be presented alongside a Q&A with Tony Todd, the actor who brought Candyman to life throughout the series.
“Few people embody the commanding presence, stature, and talent that Tony does,” said festival director Kay Lynch. “A Hollywood legend, yes, but also an educator with an extraordinary work ethic and kind soul. It is truly an honor to welcome him to Salem.”
Described as a “celebration of diverse voices and innovative filmmaking within a genre that best reflects our cultural demons,” Horror Fest launched in 2016 as a direct response to that year’s national elections and the political hate and fear that has evolved throughout the country since, according to its website.
Of those being screened, 66 features and shorts will compete for jury and audience awards, and be considered for the George A. Romero Fellowship at Cinema Salem. The 2023 official selection features a 50/50 split of men and women filmmakers; one third identified as queer.
This year’s festival will also bring an “expansive return to pre-COVID levels of production,” the festival announced. It’s also doing so six months outside of the festival’s traditional October window to avoid clashing with Salem’s already overloaded Haunted Happenings draw.
“For years, locals would lament about not being able to attend the fest because most of us avoid downtown like the plague in October,” Lynch said. “Now that we’ve moved to April, I’m really looking forward to all the elbow room. Salem is so much prettier in the spring, anyway.”
For Thursday night’s Candyman open, Author and film critic Kier-La Janisse will provide a keynote speech about the role of folklore in our history and culture followed by a special screening of the original Candyman and Q&A with Todd moderated by editor and film critic Andrea Subissata.
After Thursday night’s kickoff, the festival continues on Friday, April 21 with a featured showcase of Satan Wants You, a new documentary that tells the untold story of how the Satanic Panic of the 1980s was ignited by Michelle Remembers, a lurid memoir by psychiatrist Larry Pazder and his patient Michelle Smith. The film, from directors Sean Horlor and Steve J. Adams, will have its world premiere at SXSW.
The festival runs two full weekends, with schedules set from April 21 to 23, and April 28 to 30.
Filmgoers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a mini-festival of important films from the Czech horror canon: brand new restorations of The Ninth Heart (1979), and Morgiana (1972) from Severin Films, as well as Prague Nights (1969) and The Pied Piper (1986) from Deaf Crocodile films. Other notable international pictures include Mahakaal (The Monster, 1994), a Bollywood take on A Nightmare on Elm Street and Bakeneko: A Vengeful Spirit (1968), also newly restored from Severin Films, the tale of a scorned woman, ghost cat, and suicide curse. The screening is to be followed by a Miskatonic Institute of Horror lecture entitled, “The Cat Came Back: Female Familiars in the Horror Genre,” presented by author Alex West (“The 1990s Teen Horror Cycle,” “Films of the New French Extremity”).
Additional repertory screenings will include The Fog (1980), Night of the Demons (1988), Demons (1985), The Blair Witch Project (1999), Fright Night (1985), Fright Night: Part II (1988), and Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror. The Faculty of Horror, and Horror Queers podcasts will present The Blood on Satan’s Claw (1971), and The Hitcher (1986) respectively for live episodes.
For the full schedule, information about passes, and more, visit salemhorror.com.
