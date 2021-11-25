The Cape Ann Symphony launches its 70th season with its Holiday Pops concerts, which features its more than 70-member orchestra and the 75-member Cape Ann Symphony Chorus. Performances are on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. at Ipswich High School; and Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School auditorium.